NFL world dazed by Marquez Valdes-Scantling's vital drop in Chiefs-Eagles

It was a drop heard all throughout Kansas City.

From hands up in the air with excitement to hands behind their head with jaws dropped in a split second.

On a second-and-10 from the Chiefs' 49-yard line with 1:50 to play, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes aired it out to a wide-open Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a potential game-winning moment. Instead, Valdes-Scantling saw it bounce off his chest and hit the floor as he simultaneously did the same.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Chiefs had a chance to score the go-ahead TD on this play 😬 pic.twitter.com/lFR4oMLOna — ESPN (@espn) November 21, 2023

The crowd was stunned into silence. Even if he had been just short, the Chiefs had four plays at the maximum to drive it home.

But they never got close to the end zone after that, losing to the Philadelphia Eagles 21-17 in a game full of drops.

Valdes-Scantling was seen on the broadcast frustrated as he headed to the locker room, slamming his helmet against the hallway.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling was visibly frustrated leaving the field after the Chiefs' loss to the Eagles tonight.



📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/A8zshs1Rlz — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 21, 2023

Mahomes pinned it on himself after the game, saying he "could probably have thrown it a little bit shorter."

Maybe he's right, so Valdes-Scantling wouldn't have had to leap for it. But Valdes-Scantling cradled it into his chest. He just couldn't bring it all the way down. The 29-year-old had no catches on the night despite three targets.

Fellow receiver Justin Watson also had unfortunate drops, hauling in five catches off 11 targets. Star tight end Travis Kelce had a costly fumble in the red zone, too, the closest Kansas City got to scoring position-wise in the second half.

But the Valdes-Scantling drop had the NFL world dazed on social media. Here are some of the top reactions:

🙀 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) November 21, 2023

Marquez Valdes-Scantling has five drops on passes traveling 30+ yards in the air since 2018. Nobody else has more than three. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) November 21, 2023

The Soul Breaking the Ties That Bind It to Earth, by Pierre-Paul Prud'hon, 1821 https://t.co/5JSPximjPb pic.twitter.com/6yzYNsOIrz — ArtButMakeItSports (@ArtButSports) November 21, 2023

Marquez Valdez-Scantling has been catching passes from either the best or second-best QB in the league his entire pro career and has never been good, you've gotta admire that — Fred Smith (@FredSmith914) November 21, 2023

Marquez Valdez-Scantling going for the winning td #phivskc pic.twitter.com/kx41bUzzYF — Pat Shea (@RunIrish74) November 21, 2023

Marquez Valdes Scantling adjusting to the ball on deep throws, when absolutely no adjusting is necessary. pic.twitter.com/iJM1QrYfLn — Analytics of Dynasty (@McNamaraDynasty) November 21, 2023