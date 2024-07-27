Packers make Jordan Love highest-paid QB in NFL history with reported extension

Green Bay is making its QB1 feel the love.

The Packers and Jordan Love Friday reportedly agreed to a four-year, $220 million extension that will make him the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history.

BREAKING: Packers, QB Jordan Love agree to four-year extension worth $220M, making him the highest paid QB in NFL history. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/eNBiUG0eqj — NFL (@NFL) July 27, 2024

Love's $55 million annual average value is tied with Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence and Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow as QB contracts continue to rise.

The 25-year-old Love was drafted by Green Bay with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

He spent the first three years of his career as Aaron Rodgers' backup before the veteran eventually went to the New York Jets last season.

Green Bay gave Love the keys, and he unlocked the team's new-look offense as it finished as the No. 7 seed in the NFC and upset the No. 2 Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card game before falling to the No. 1 San Francisco 49ers in the ensuing round.

Love, 6-foot-4, finished the regular season throwing for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns and 11 picks on a 64.2% completion percentage.

Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa earlier Friday agreed to a four-year, $212.4 million extension that will see him have a $53.1 million average annual value.