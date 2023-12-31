Panthers owner David Tepper was not happy after the Panthers were shut out by the Jaguars, 26-0. The loss secured the NFL's worst record to the Panthers.

Tepper appears to have thrown a drink on a Jaguars fan from his box at the game in Jacksonville.

A bit different of a mood from him after the game https://t.co/DP68vKx1U5 pic.twitter.com/llOqHXS4yI — Med (@Kahuna_Med) December 31, 2023

Unreal. That's unprecedented behavior from an NFL owner.

With a guaranteed league-worst record (2-14 after this week), the Panthers will surrender the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft to the Chicago Bears. The Bears are now the ninth team in NFL history to earn the No. 1 pick in back-to-back seasons.

Ryan Poles fleeced Tepper and the Panthers front office last season. In March 2023, he traded them the No. 1 pick for the No. 9 pick (Darnell Wright), a 2023 second-round pick (Tyrique Stevenson), a 2024 first-round pick (No. 1 pick), a 2025 second-round pick and wide receiver DJ Moore.

"I mean, s---, I feel I was the No. 1 pick when they traded for me," Moore said after Sunday's win over the Falcons. "But, I mean, thanks to Carolina, that's all I can say."

