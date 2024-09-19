A few days after turning 29 years old, Patrick Mahomes is on pace to break new NFL records in Week 3.

When the Kansas City Chiefs travel to the Atlanta Falcons for Sunday Night Football, Mahomes will have a good chance to become the sole holder of some notable marks.

The first involves his starts. The Falcons game will mark Mahomes' 99th career start in the NFL, and he is one of three quarterbacks tied for the most wins within that span of their respective careers. Tom Brady, Roger Staubach and Mahomes all have 76, though Mahomes could reach 77 and be alone atop the summit.

Mahomes could also have the most touchdown passes within that career span if he records at least one. He is currently tied with Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets, who had 222 touchdowns over his first 99 starts to top Dan Marino, who is third with 214.

So, could Mahomes pull off both feats in one game? It's likely to think so given the Chiefs' 2-0 start, with Mahomes not in the best form as of yet. Atlanta deploys a robust defense led by Jessie Bates III, Matthew Judon and more, but Mahomes doesn't need an otherworldly performance to get the job done.

Mahomes already owns the No. 1 spot in passing yards with 28,866 and counting, which leads Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford at 27,890 and Rodgers' 27,520. He also is just one of three players to win three-plus Super Bowl MVPs, trailing Brady (five) and San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana (three).

