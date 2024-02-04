Patrick Mahomes Sr. arrested on suspicion of DWI

Pat Mahomes Sr., father of Patrick Mahomes, quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, watched the team warmup prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Arrowhead Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Patrick Mahomes Sr., the father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, reportedly was arrested Saturday in Texas on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

It was the "third or more” DWI for the 53-year-old Mahomes Sr., according to the Smith County Jail booking report, with the latest occurring just over a week before his son is scheduled to play in the Super Bowl.

Mahomes Sr. had his second DWI charge in 2018, per the report. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 40 days in county jail, serving his time on weekend days from February 2019 through February 2020, according to the Kansas City Star.

Representatives for the elder Mahomes did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

Mahomes Sr. was a pitcher in Major League Baseball for 11 seasons, playing for six different teams between 1992 and 2003.

His son is attempting to become just the fifth quarterback to win three or more Super Bowls. The Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Kansas City is a win away from becoming the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the New England Patriots during the 2003 and 2004 seasons.