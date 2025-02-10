We came up with the 10 most mind-boggling Jalen Hurts Super Bowl stats

At his MVP presser Monday morning, Jalen Hurts talked about how stats are irrelevant to him.



“When it's all said and done for me, I won't measure my success off of any numbers or statistics or passing yards or touchdowns or anything like that,” he said. “I measure it off of rings and championships.”



That philosophy has served Hurts well. But fortunately, we’re here to take his stats – which are pretty amazing - and put them into perspective.



So here is our Top 10 Jalen Hurts Super Bowl Stats. And I have a feeling there will be more where this came from.

1. After completing 71.3 percent of his passes in Super Bowl LVII and 77.3 percent Sunday in Super Bowl LIX, Hurts is now the most accurate passer in Super Bowl history with a 73.3 career completion percentage (minimum 50 attempts). Troy Aikman is second at 70 percent. Hurts also joined Aikman, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes as the fourth quarterback in history to complete 70 percent of his passes in more than one Super Bowl. Hurts’ 77.3 percent accuracy Sunday is 4th-highest in Super Bowl history, behind Phil Simms’ 88.0 percent in Super Bowl XXI vs. the Giants in 1986, Drew Brees’ 82.1 in Super Bowl XLIV vs. the Colts in 2009 and Mahomes’ 77.8 in Super Bowl LVII two years ago against the Eagles.

2. Hurts now has a career Super Bowl passer rating of 109.4, which is 4th-highest in NFL history behind three Hall of Famers: Joe Montana (127.8), Terry Bradshaw (112.8) and Troy Aikman (111.9). He’s the seventh quarterback to have a passer rating of 100 or higher in multiple Super Bowls but only the fourth to have a 100 passer rating in his first two Super Bowls, along with Terry Bradshaw, Joe Montana and Russell Wilson. Hurts has six career postseason games with a passer rating of at least 100. Only Patrick Mahomes (seven) had more before his 27th birthday. Only Russell Wilson (four) also had more than three. Regardless of age, only eight QBs have more career playoff games with a passer rating of 100 or higher: Brady, Mahomes, Joe Montana, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Brett Favre, Troy Aikman and Drew Brees.

3. Hurts now has six career postseason wins, and only Ben Roethlisberger and Patrick Mahomes won more playoff games before their 27th birthday. Both won eight. Tom Brady and Russell Wilson also won six. Every other quarterback in Eagles history combined won four playoff games before their 27th birthday (all Donovan McNabb).

4. Hurts completed 75.0 percent of his passes against the Rams, 71.4 percent against the Commanders and 77.3 percent Sunday vs. the Chiefs. The only quarterbacks with longer postseason streaks completing 70 percent of their passes are Matt Ryan (five games), Warren Moon (four) and Joe Montana (four). Hurts completed 74.3 percent of his passes during that three-game span, and only six quarterbacks have had a higher completion percentage over any three-game postseason span: Joe Montana, Kurt Warner, Troy Aikman, Jared Goff, Patrick Mahomes and Nick Foles. Hurts threw just 26 incomplete passes in the Eagles’ four postseason wins this year. He was 61-for-91 for 71.4 percent, which is 5th-highest in a single postseason by a Super Bowl champion (but 2nd-highest in Eagles history behind Foles’ 72.6 percent in 2017). Hurts has completed 71.3 percent of his passes in six postseason games going back to LVII. The only quarterbacks who’ve had more accurate six-game postseason spans are Aikman, Montana and Mahomes.

5. At 26 years, 186 days, Hurts became the 6th-youngest quarterback to win Super Bowl MVP. Youngest was Patrick Mahomes, who was 24 years, 138 days, when the Chiefs beat the 49ers in Miami in Super Bowl LIV after the 2019 season. Also younger: Tom Brady, Troy Aikman, Joe Namath and Joe Montana.

6. With 70 rushing yards and a 4.5 average in his first Super Bowl and 72 yards and a 6.5 average Sunday, Hurts became the first player in Super Bowl history with multiple games with 70 rushing yards and a 4.5 average or higher. Only seven other backs have had 70 rushing yards in more than one game, and Hurts is the first since Joseph Addai of the Colts against the Bears in 2006 and the Saints in 2009. Hurts’ career Super Bowl rushing average of 5.5 yards per carry is 2nd-highest all-time (minimum 25 carries) behind Patrick Mahomes (6.0).

7. Hurts’ four career Super Bowl rushing touchdowns are tied for 2nd-most in Super Bowl history behind only Emmitt Smith (5), John Elway, Franco Harris and Thurman Thomas, each had four. Hurts' 10 career postseason rushing touchdowns are 9th-most in NFL history and most among active players, and he’s now the only player in history with 10 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing touchdowns in the postseason.

8. Hurts now has five career postseason games where he’s completed at least 70 percent of his passes. Only five quarterbacks in history have had more – Patrick Mahomes (9), Troy Aikman (7), Drew Brees (7), Tom Brady (7) and Josh Allen (6). Hurts’ career postseason completion percentage of 66.8 percent is 6th-highest in NFL history (minimum 100 attempts)

9. Hurts now owns six of the 15-highest passer ratings in Eagles playoff history. Of the nine others, Nick Foles and Donovan McNabb have three apiece and Ron Jaworski, Rodney Peete and Tommy Thompson one each. Rodney Peete still holds the franchise record for highest passer rating in a postseason game with his 143.3 mark in the Eagles’ 58-37 win over the Lions at the Vet in a 1995 wild-card game.

10. Hurts threw only 26 incomplete passes in the postseason, or 6 ½ per game. That’s the 3rd-fewest incomplete passes per game by a Super Bowl-champion quarterback. Bob Griese threw 11 incomplete passes in three games for the Dolphins in 1973 (but only threw 31 passes) and Joe Montana threw 18 incomplete passes in three games for the 49ers in the 1989 postseason.

11. Even with his interception Sunday, Hurts has just three career interceptions in 256 career postseason pass attempts. His average of one INT every 85.3 attempts is 10th-highest in NFL history (minimum 100 postseason pass attempts).

