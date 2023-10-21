10 Pro Bowl receivers who joined the Eagles at the very end of their career

If the Julio Jones signing gives you a sense of déjà vu, there’s a pretty good reason for it.

Over the last 25 years, the Eagles have signed a number of one-time star receivers near the end of their career. We thought we’d come up with a list of the top 10 receivers the Eagles have signed … with a couple rules.

They had to make at least one Pro Bowl and have multiple 1,000-yard seasons before joining the Eagles. They had to be in their 30s when they joined the Eagles. And their career had to be clearly fading.

So that rules out guys like Irving Fryar and T.O., who were both well into their 30s when the Eagles acquired them but were still among the top receivers in the NFL. And it rules out a guy like Mel Gray, who was a four-time Pro Bowler with the Lions but was mainly a returner and never had a 1,000-yard season as a receiver before joining the Eagles in 1997.

Jones would disagree with the notion that he’s on the downturn of his career, but 1,394 yards in 2019, 771 in 2020, 434 in 2021 and 299 last year is hard to interpret any other way. Maybe he’ll bounce back this year.

Here, in chronological order, are 10 Pro Bowl receivers who joined the Eagles very late in their career

Carlos Carson [1989]: Carson had a very good career with the Chiefs in the 1980s, with 352 receptions for 6,360 yards, three 1,000-yard seasons and two Pro Bowls. When the Chiefs released him late in 1989, the Eagles signed him. He played in six games, dropped several passes but did have one catch in his final NFL game – a 12-yarder from Randall Cunningham in a 34-14 win over the Cards at the Vet. When Gregg Garrity was healthy enough to play, the Eagles released Carson before the playoffs began.

Roy Green [1991-92]: After 12 years, three 1,000-yard seasons, two Pro Bowls and two all-pros with the Cards, Green joined the Eagles in 1991. With Arizona, he had caught 522 passes for 8,496 yards and 66 touchdowns. He was 37-for-469 in 22 games with the Eagles and retired after the 1992 season. Green was 19th in NFL history in yards and 22nd in TDs when he retired. His final career reception was a 14-yarder from Randall Cunningham in the 1992 wild-card win in New Orleans – the Eagles’ first postseason win in 12 years.

Mark Duper [1993]: On Aug. 17, Rich Kotite said the Eagles had “no interest” in signing veteran Mark Duper, who had been released by the Dolphins. The next day, the Eagles signed him. Duper had made three Pro Bowls and had four 1,000-yard seasons in 11 seasons with the Dolphins and wasn’t awful in 1992, with 762 yards and seven TD catches. But he was so bad in training camp in West Chester in the summer of 1993 the Eagles released him on Aug. 30, just 13 days after they signed him. Duper finished his career with 511 catches, 8,869 yards and 59 touchdowns.

James Lofton [1993]: Lofton had made eight Pro Bowls with the Packers and Bills and had six 1,000-yard seasons when he joined the Eagles in the middle of the 1993 season. He caught 13 passes for 167 yards in nine games, and on Jan. 3, 1994, in a 37-34 win at Candlestick Park over the 49ers, he caught a 32-yard pass from Bubby Brister, the final catch of his career. That catch made him the first player in NFL history to surpass 14,000 career yards. He still ranks 11th in NFL history with 14,004 yards. Lofton was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2003

Antonio Freeman [2002]: Freeman had three straight 1,000-yard seasons and made a Pro Bowl and one 1st-team all-pro with the Packers, and during the six-year period from 1996 through 2001 he averaged 1,067 yards, 9 ½ touchdowns and 15.7 yards per catch, 2nd-highest during that span behind Isaac Bruce. Freeman, who was 30 when he joined the Eagles, played all 16 games for the Eagles in 2002, catching 46 passes for 600 yards with four touchdowns and then he was 5-for-66 in the playoff loss to the Bucs. He played one more season back with the Packers in 2003 but caught only 14 passes.

Art Monk [1995]: Two years after Lofton ended his brilliant career with the Eagles, so did Monk, the long-time Washington player. He only played three games at the end of 1995, but he did catch six passes in an Eagles uniform, extending his NFL record to 940 receptions, and he also extended his NFL record of consecutive games with a reception to 183. Monk broke his arm on a play where he caught a 36-yard pass from Rodney Peete during a 20-14 loss to the Bears at Soldier Field and never played again. Monk, at 38 the oldest receiver ever to play for the Eagles, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2008.

Miles Austin [2015]: His career wasn’t quite as illustrious as most of the guys on this list, but he qualifies because he had multiple 1,000-yard seasons, made a Pro Bowl and was in his 30s when he joined the Eagles. From 2009 through 2012, Austin was one of only five WRs in the NFL to average 67 catches, 1,000 yards and 15 yards per catch. He wasn’t a superstar, but he was pretty good in his eight years with the Cowboys. After a year with the Browns in 2014, Chip Kelly signed the former New Jersey state javelin champ, but all Austin had to show for 11 games with the Eagles was 13 catches for 224 yards and one touchdown. He never played again.

Mike Wallace [2018]: Wallace had two 1,000-yard seasons with the Steelers and one with the Ravens and made the Pro Bowl in 2011. From 2010 through 2014 he averaged 1,016 yards and 15.1 yards per catch. During that 2018 season, the Eagles were so desperate for receiving help they signed the 32-year-old Wallace, who had a decent 2017 season with 52 catches, 748 yards and four TDs with the Ravens. Wallace spent most of the year on IR with a broken leg. In two games with the Eagles, Wallace was targeted three times without a catch. He never played again.

Golden Tate [2018]: You don’t think of Tate as fitting into this group, but he does. Tate had three 1,000-yard seasons with the Lions, made a Pro Bowl in 2014 and was 30 when the Eagles acquired him in a trade-deadline move in 2018. From 2013 through 2017, he averaged 87 catches for 1,024 yards, which made him one of the top five WRs in the league over a five-year span. Tate didn’t do a lot in his brief time with the Eagles – he caught 30 passes for 278 yards and a TD in eight regular-season games – but he did catch the game-winning TD against the Bears on a 4th-and-goal with 56 second left in the Double Doink game at Soldier Field (even though he didn’t know the play).

Julio Jones [2023]: With Quez Watkins out for a month, the Eagles on Tuesday signed the 34-year-old Jones, who ranks 16th in NFL history with 13,629 receiving yards. Of the top 25 receivers in NFL history in terms of career yards, he’ll be the seventh to play for the Eagles, joining Terrell Owens, James Lofton, Cris Carter, Irving Fryar, Art Monk and Jimmy Smith. Jones is a seven-time Pro Bowler, a seven-time 1,000-yard receiver, a two-time 1st-team all-pro and his 13.8 average in 2015 is highest in history by a player with 130 or more catches.