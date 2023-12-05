A look at the 10 ways the Eagles can clinch a playoff berth this weekend

If the Eagles beat the Cowboys Sunday night, there are 10 different ways they can clinch a playoff berth.
A win alone won’t be enough on its own for the Eagles to clinch a postseason berth in week 13, but a win combined with any one of multiple scenarios will get the Eagles into the postseason for the third straight year and sixth time in the last seven years.
Here’s a look at what has to happen for the Eagles to clinch a postseason berth this weekend:
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
An Eagles win AND:
• A Rams loss or tie to the Ravens in Baltimore;
• A Seahawks loss or tie to the 49ers in Santa Clara;
• A Vikings loss or tie to the Raiders in Las Vegas AND a Packers loss or tie to the Giants in East Rutherford;
• A Packers loss or tie to the Giants AND a Lions loss to the Bears in Chicago;
Philadelphia Eagles
An Eagles tie AND:
• A Rams loss to the Ravens AND a Seahawks loss to the 49ers;
• A Rams loss to the Ravens AND a Vikings loss or tie to the Raiders;
• A Rams loss to the Ravens AND a Packers loss or tie to the Giants;
• A Seahawks loss to the 49ers AND a Vikings loss or tie to the Raiders;
• A Seahawks loss AND a Packers loss or tie to the Giants;
• A Vikings loss AND Packers loss.
The Cowboys and 49ers, who are both 9-3, are the only other NFL teams that can clinch a playoff berth this weekend. Neither would clinch just with a win, but both could clinch with a win and other scenarios occurring. No AFC teams can clinch this weekend.
The Eagles, 10-2, have held or shared the best record in the NFL for 31 consecutive weeks. They face the Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. Sunday at AT&T Stadium.
The 49ers host the Seahawks at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.