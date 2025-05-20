11 mind-blowing stats that show how successful Nick Sirianni has been

Two Super Bowls in three years. An average of 12 wins per season. Two 14-win seasons. Playoffs every year of his career. Winning streaks of 10, 8, 6, 5, 5 and 5 games.



Nick Sirianni’s first four seasons as a head coach are unprecedented in NFL history. He’s the only coach in NFL history to reach the postseason in his first four years with two Super Bowls along the way.



Since a 3-6 start in his first season, the Eagles have won 45 of 59 games, the winningest stretch in franchise history.



That’s 14 losses in 3 ½ seasons.



Sirianni was rewarded for his performance with a contract extension on Monday, and that makes this the perfect time to come up with 11 stats that put his success into perspective.



1. Among 227 head coaches who’ve coached for at least four seasons, Sirianni’s .706 winning percentage is 5th-highest in NFL history behind four Hall of Famers: Guy Chamberlain in the 1920s (.784), John Madden (.759), Vince Lombardi (.738) and George Allen (.712). Sirianni’s winning percentage is highest in the last 50 years. Next-highest among those who began their coaching career since 1970 is Jim Harbaugh, who has a .685 winning percentage with the 49ers and Chargers. (Chamberlain coached the Frankford Yellowjackets to the 1926 NFL Championship. That team played its home games at Frankford Stadium at the corner of Frankford and Devereaux, where there’s now a Dollar Tree.)



2. Sirianni is one of only three coaches to reach two Super Bowls in his first four seasons as a head coach. The two others are Joe Gibbs in 1982 and 1983 — his second and third seasons with Washington — and Mike Tomlin in 2008 and 2010 — his second and fourth seasons with the Steelers. Gibbs and Tomlin each won their first Super Bowl and lost the second. Gibbs reached two more and won both. Tomlin hasn’t been back.



3. Sirianni is one of only six head coaches to take his first four teams to the playoffs and the first since John Harbaugh with the Ravens did it his first five seasons after leaving the Eagles, from 2008 through 2012. The four others are Paul Brown, who reached the playoffs his first 10 seasons from 1946 through 1955, the first four while the Browns were still in the AAFC; Chuck Knox with the Rams from 1973 through 1977; John Robinson with the Rams from 1983 through 1986; and Bill Cowher with the Steelers from 1992 through 1997.



4. Sirianni’s 48 regular-season wins are 2nd-most in NFL history by a head coach in his first four years. George Seifert of the 49ers was 52-12 from 1989 through 1992 in his first four years with the 49ers, with a Super Bowl championship in 1989. Sirianni is just ahead of two coaches with 47 wins in their first four years: Matt LaFleur was 47-19 from 2019 through 2022 with the Packers and Paul Brown was 47-4-3 from 1946 through 1949 with the Browns in the old AAFC.



5. Sirianni is only the second head coach in NFL history to win six playoff games in his first four seasons. The other is Gibbs with Washington from 1981 through 1984. Seven coaches won five playoff games in their first four seasons: John Harbaugh, Bill Parcells, George Seifert, Paul Brown, Tomlin, John Fox and Tom Flores. Sirianni ranks tied for 33rd all-time in playoff wins but 162nd in all-time games coached. The only other coaches who’ve won 70 percent of their games and six playoff games are Madden and Lombardi. Out of 94 coaches whose teams have played at least five posteason games, Sirianni’s .667 playoff winning percentage (6-3) is tied for 14th-highest. The only active head coach with a higher postseason winning percentage is Zac Taylor, who is 5-2 with the Bengals.



6. Sirianni has a higher regular-season winning percentage than 25 of 29 head coaches in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and a higher postseason winning percentage than 22 of 29 head coaches in the Hall of Fame.



7. Sirianni is the only Eagles coach to lead the team to a winning percentage of .800 or higher in more than one season. The Eagles were 14-3 in both 2022 and 2024, an .824 winning percentage. They’ve only had four other seasons with a winning percentage over .800, one each under Greasy Neale (.917 in 1949), Buck Shaw (.833 in 1960), Andy Reid (.813 in 2004) and Doug Pederson (.813 in 2017). Only six other head coaches have won 14 games more than once: Don Shula with the Dolphins in 1972 and 1984, Mike Ditka with the Bears in 1985 and 1986, George Seifert with the 49ers in 1989, 1990 and 1992, Joe Gibbs with Washington in 1983 and 1991, Bill Belichick with the Patriots in 2003, 2004, 2007, 2010 and 2016 and Andy Reid with the Chiefs in 2020, 2022 and 2024.



8. Not only is Sirianni the only coach in Eagles history with a winning percentage over .700, he’s the only one with a winning percentage over .600. Other than interim coaches, the next-highest winning percentage in franchise history belongs to Greasy Neale, the one-time Phillies outfielder who coached the Eagles from 1941 through 1950 and had a .594 winning percentage.



9. Sirianni is one of only three head coaches in history with a winning percentage of at least .667 in both the regular season and postseason (minimum two playoff games). Sirianni is at .706 and .667, Vince Lombardi at .738 and .900 and George Halas .682 and .667.



10. Sirianni is only the sixth head coach to eventually win a Super Bowl after losing his first Super Bowl with the same team and only the fourth to win a Super Bowl in his second chance after losing his first Super Bowl with that team. The others are Sean McVay, Bill Cowher and Tom Landry. Only Landry won a Super Bowl as quickly as Sirianni after losing his first one. Landry’s Cowboys lost to the Colts in Super Bowl V after the 1970 season, then beat the Dolphins a year later in Super Bowl VI. Sirianni is also the only coach in NFL history to beat a team in a Super Bowl that he lost to in a previous Super Bowl.

11. The Eagles have had six winning streaks within one season of five or more games under Sirianni. That’s as many as they had in the previous 17 years combined and as many winning streaks of five or more games as Andy Reid’s teams had in 14 years. It also equals the number of winning streaks of at least five games the franchise had during the 40 years from 1962 through 2001. In all, Sirianni has been the head coach for 22 percent of the Eagles’ winning streaks of at least five games.