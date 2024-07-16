15 Eagles on defense to watch in 2024 training camp

The Eagles will have a new defensive coordinator in Vic Fangio for the 2024 season and after a disastrous end to the 2023 campaign on defense, the Eagles will try to shore up that side of the ball this season.

We already took a look at 15 offensive players to watch in training camp.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Here are some players we’ll be watching closely on defense:

LB Zack Baun: It was a bit of a surprise to see Baun getting all of his work this spring at off-ball linebacker. Baun is a bit of a hybrid who can play off-ball but is also a situational edge rusher, a spot where he started to shine last year in New Orleans. Can he really win a starting linebacker job this summer? We’ll see.

DT Jalen Carter: After a promising rookie season, the Eagles will be relying on the No. 9 overall pick from the 2023 draft to take a big step in Year 2. Even as a rookie, Carter began to wow his teammates in training camp last year. He’s just so physically gifted that he can’t help but stand out in practice.

DT Jordan Davis: The other Georgia interior lineman was in much better shape this spring and that needs to continue. The nose tackle job is an important one in Fangio’s defense and hopefully we’ll start to get a sense of whether or not he can handle that responsibility in his third NFL season.

LB Nakobe Dean: The third-year veteran entered last season as the top linebacker on the team but then had an injury-plagued season. This year, he’ll have to fight to win a starting job. First, he’ll have to prove he’s completely over the injuries that derailed his 2023 season.

DB Cooper DeJean: The Eagles’ versatile second-round pick played both outside cornerback and nickel corner this spring. His best chance to see the field as a rookie will likely be inside but the Eagles won’t hesitate to use his versatility to their advantage. If he starts to make some plays, he’ll force his way into action early.

S C.J. Gardner-Johnson: We’ve seen Gardner-Johnson play in games but he was traded to the Eagles just before the start of the season in 2022 so we didn’t see him in training camp practices. From what we hear, he’s constantly talking trash and brining energy to the field. It’ll be fun to watch him do that all summer.

DE Brandon Graham: Sure, we’ve see enough of Graham over the years. But if he’s going to enjoy every moment in his 15th and final NFL season, the rest of us should too. It’s amazing to see a guy this deep into his career never have a bad day or take a practice or rep off. He’s a fantastic example for younger players.

DE Bryce Huff: The Eagles’ prized addition on the defensive side of the ball has big shoes to fill because Haason Reddick was a sack machine the last two years. Huff is going to go from being a rotational player with the Jets to a full-time starter in Philly.

DE Jalyx Hunt: The Eagles’ third-round pick from Houston Christian is obviously a little raw but has impressive athleticism. If his head isn’t completely swimming this summer, we might get a chance to see some of that athleticism on the field.

CB Quinyon Mitchell: The first-round pick is going to be competing for a starting outside cornerback job this summer. He was the top corner in this year’s draft and has the skills to become a legitimate star at the NFL level.

CB Kelee Ringo: Don’t sleep on Ringo, though. The fourth-round pick from last year ended up starting four games down the stretch and played at a high level. And then he returned for Year 2 this spring and looked like a much improved player. It’s not crazy to think he’s factors into the Eagles’ future secondary as a long-time starter even if he doesn’t win that job this year.

CB Isaiah Rodgers: After a year-long suspension in 2023, Rodgers showed no signs of rust this spring. He’s an intriguing player who showed off some real ball skills in OTAs and is competing with Mitchell and Ringo for a starting gig. He could also become trade bait as the Eagles suddenly find themselves pretty deep at the corner position.

LB Nolan Smith: After a disappointing rookie season, Smith is back for Year 2 with an opportunity to get more playing time and show he was worthy of a first-round pick. Smith flashed in training camp last summer and because of his speed and athleticism, I’d expect to see it again.

LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.: The young Axe Man is still learning a new defense as he transitions into the NFL but he was a big-time player at Clemson and is known for his instincts. There’s a chance he’s able to make some wow plays because of it at training camp. Maybe we’ll even get to see his dad’s old celebration again.

LB Devin White: After a year of shaky linebacker play, White is going to be the top ‘backer on this year’s team. He had a down season with the Buccaneers in 2023 but is determined to prove that isn’t who he really is. White has some unteachable speed and an ability to cover a lot of ground quickly. Because of it, there might be some splash plays from him this summer.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube