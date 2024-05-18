Eagles Autism Challenge has another record-breaking year

The 7th annual Eagles Autism Challenge had a record-breaking day on Saturday, raising more than $8.1 million for autism research and care programs, the Eagles announced on Saturday.

The record-breaking day was thanks to 5,620 participants and 38,171 donations worldwide. The fundraising for the 2024 event will continue through May 31.

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude for all the hard work that went into making this the biggest Eagles Autism Challenge yet,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. “It was truly a record-setting year in many ways. Not only did we surpass last year’s fundraising total, but we also had a record number of participants, sponsors, and donors.

“The fast-paced growth of our event is a testament to everyone who has graciously supported our mission to improve the lives of those living with autism. While there is still more work to be done, I am encouraged by our progress and look forward to further contributing to the advancements in autism research and care around the world.”

Since the event’s inaugural year in 2018, over $30 million has been raised through 159,395 donations.

The Eagles Autism Challenge, presented by Lincoln Financial Group, is the team’s biggest charitable cause. Players, coaches and executives came out again on Saturday, despite the rain, for the event. The Eagles Autism Challenge includes three cycling routes, a 5K run/walk and a sensory walk.

“It’s emotional,” Eagles Chairman Jeffrey Lurie speaking to @NBCPhiladelphia about what it’s like from his end seeing teams of advocates and families raising acceptance for @eaglesautism pic.twitter.com/t2fsHCUEyc — rob kuestner (@rkuestnernbc10) May 18, 2024

