2024 Eagles mock draft roundup 2.0: Post-Super Bowl edition

The Chiefs won the Super Bowl on Sunday so the 2024 NFL draft order is officially and completely set:

1. Bears

2. Commanders

3. Patriots

4. Cardinals

5. Chargers

6. Giants

7. Titans

8. Falcons

9. Bears

10. Jets

11. Vikings

12. Broncos

13. Raiders

14. Saints

15. Colts

16. Seahawks

17. Jaguars

18. Bengals

19. Rams

20. Steelers

21. Dolphins

22. Eagles

23. Texans

24. Cowboys

25. Packers

26. Buccaneers

27. Cardinals

28. Bills

29. Lions

30. Ravens

31. 49ers

32. Chiefs

The Eagles will have plenty of good options with that No. 22 pick if they decide to stay there, which is obviously a big “if’ given Howie Roseman’s draft history.

But here’s the latest stroll around the internet to see some of their options:

Trevor Sikkema, PFF

22. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

What they said: The Eagles must address cornerback. Howie Roseman loves his SEC players, and McKinstry is the ideal fit as a player with the ability to play press-man coverage at any time.

My take on the pick: It's very funny that people think Roseman loves SEC players now after years of Eagles fans clamoring for him to draft more players from big-time programs. Anyway, if you watch the way they handle free agency, the Eagles seem to value the cornerback position but haven’t taken one in the first round since 2002. That was the Lito Sheppard pick. But there’s definitely a case to be made for going that direction this year with aging starters and a roster that wants to compete. We’ve seen rookie corners play well in recent seasons. McKinstry (6-1, 195) has been on the radar for several years, even cracking the Alabama starting lineup as a freshman in 2021. He has a ton of experience in the last three years and is a physical player who should be a first-round pick.

Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com

22. Jackson Powers-Johnson, iOL, Oregon

What they said: I told you earlier my model has a crush on Fuaga. Well, it might be smitten with JPJ, too. Trying to find a rookie to replace Jason Kelce's impact, on the field and in the locker room, is a silly proposition, but JPJ has the tools and production to honor the future Hall of Famer's legacy the way it deserves. The Oregon product recorded the fewest negative plays at the center position (he's played the interior O-line, and even took snaps at DT) of any qualified center in the Power Five last season, per computer vision. Yet another lineman with a No. 1 ranking.

My take on the pick: Powers-Johnson (6-3, 334) reportedly had a very strong performance at the Senior Bowl at both guard and center before aggravating a hamstring injury. But he probably did plenty to help his stock. Powers-Johnson played several positions at Oregon and will likely either play guard or center in the NFL. Even if Kelce does retire, the Eagles will still bring back Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens. The plan has been to slide Jurgens to center after Kelce’s retirement and Jurgens wasn’t good enough at guard to change that plan. The next question is about Tyler Steen, who didn’t play much as a rookie but could be the right guard of the future after the Eagles drafted him in the third round. The Eagles haven’t drafted an interior OL in the first round since Danny Watkins at No. 23 in 2011 but they have drafted a couple of first-round OTs since then.

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic

22. Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa

What they said: The Eagles need help at corner and safety, and DeJean can play both. Too many have fixated on moving the former Iowa star to safety, but he absolutely has speed and agility to stay at corner, and his 6-1, 200-pound frame makes him an asset outside and in run support. He’s an electric punt returner.

My take on the pick: DeJean (6-1, 207) is a fascinating player because he mostly played corner at Iowa but many see him as a safety in the NFL. The Eagles have never taken a safety in the first round. DeJean had 5 interceptions last year and 2 this past season before an injury ended his 2023 early. Hopefully he’ll be a full-go at the NFL Combine, because he’s expected to have a strong performance. DeJean was also a very good punt returner at Iowa.

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today Sports

22. Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

What they said: Even though three-time All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson made it clear he plans to keep on playing, general manager Howie Roseman still might be drawn to finding the 33-year-old's eventual successor. What better long-term option is there than Guyton, a fellow Sooners product who is already being mentored by Johnson and could continue to learn the finer points of the position as he sits behind the veteran?

My take on the pick: Johnson after the playoff loss said he has a couple of good years left in him so there wouldn’t be an easy path for Guyton to be a starter in Philly. Johnson is at right tackle and Jordan Mailata is at left and under contract through the 2025 season. Of course, the Eagles typically don’t like to scramble to find offensive line replacements; they’d rather draft them early and develop. The tricky thing about that is there are just four years on a rookie contract (five with a fifth-year option) and if everything goes right, Guyton might not touch the field very much for a few years. Of course, injuries happen and we’ve seen Johnson miss time before. It’s also worth noting that the Eagles’ top OT backup Jack Driscoll is a free agent. Guyton (6-7, 328) had just one season as a full-time starter for the Sooners but he has the size and athleticism that could make him very intriguing to OL coach Jeff Stoutland.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

22. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

What they said: Mitchell can provide the Eagles an answer to their own cornerback needs with his downfield speed and solid size is encouraging to also stay well with outside receivers.

My take on the pick: There are plenty of defensive backs who appear to be worthy of first-round picks but the order isn’t very clear right now. There will likely be a more consensus order to fall in line over the next couple months in the pre-draft process. Mitchell (6-0, 195) was an absolute ballhawk for the Rockets. In the last two years, he had 6 interceptions and 37 pass breakups.

