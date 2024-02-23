What's most interesting about Eagles' offensive coaching staff is who's still here

New Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio will be operating with virtually an entirely new group of assistant coaches.

The changes will not be nearly as extensive on the offensive side of the ball under new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

We already knew legendary offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland was staying and we suspected from Sirianni’s comments at his press conference in January that associate head coach and passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo was staying. But the Eagles announced Friday that wide receivers coach Aaron Moorehead, running backs coach and assistant head coach Jemal Singleton and tight ends coach Jason Michael will also remain with the team in 2024.

Gone from the offensive staff are coordinator Brian Johnson, quarterbacks coach Alex Tanney, assistant offensive line coach Roy Istvan and senior offensive assistant Marcus Brady. Johnson is now Commanders passing game coordinator, Tanney is Colts passing game coordinator, Istvan Browns assistant offensive line coach and Brady Chargers passing game coordinator.

The decision to keep Moorehead, Singleton and Michael is a clear message that Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni believe the issues on offense the second half of the season were directly a result of Johnson’s play calling and Sirianni’s offensive structure than anything the position coaches were doing.

Moore will replace Johnson as offensive coordinator and play caller and he will be running his own system, not Sirianni's.

This will be Stoutland’s 12th year with the Eagles, including three under Chip Kelly and five under Doug Pederson. Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Jason Peters, Evan Mathis, Brandon Brooks and Landon Dickerson have made a combined 23 Pro Bowls under Stoutland. In the 50 years before Stoutland got here, Eagles offensive linemen made 21 total Pro Bowls.

Singleton, hired in 2021, has coached different Pro Bowl running backs in each of the last two years – Miles Sanders in 2022 and D’Andre Swift this past year.

Moorehead, a holdover from Pederson’s staff, has coached A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith to back-to-back seasons with at least 80 catches, 1,000 yards, seven touchdowns and 12.0 yards per catch. No other WR tandem in NFL history has put up those numbers in consecutive seasons.

And Michael, also an original Sirianni hire in 2021, has gotten as much out of Dallas Goedert and the other tight ends as anybody could have expected.

Patullo, Sirianni’s most trusted adviser, worked with Sirianni in Indianapolis from 2018 through 2020 and there never seemed to be a chance he would leave.

Also remaining is entry-level quality control coach Eric Dickerson (no relation to the famous one).

The only new additions to the offensive staff in addition to Moore are new quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier, which we learned earlier this month, and offensive assistant Kyle Valero.

Moore and Valero were also together with both the Lions and Cowboys. Valero was Lions assistant wide receivers coach in 2012 and 2013, when Moore was a quarterback, and he was an assistant WRs coach in Dallas when Moore played for the Cowboys from 2015 through 2017. They were both on the Cowboys’ coaching staff from 2018 through 2022 under both Jason Garrett and Mike McCarthy, Moore as OC and Valero in a variety of positions. Valero began his coaching career as a student assistant under Bobby Bowden at Florida State in 2008 (when Nigel Bradham was a freshman).

Also, T.J. Paganetti goes from assistant tight ends coach and run game specialist to assistant offensive line coach and run game specialist.

Paganetti, who coached under Chip Kelly at Oregon and joined Kelly’s staff with the Eagles in 2013, has held seven different positions with the Eagles: offensive and quarterback analyst in 2013, offensive quality control and assistant offensive line in 2017 and 2018, assistant running backs in 2019, assistant running game coordinator and assistant running backs in 2020, offensive quality control in 2021 and 2022 and run game specialist and assistant tight ends last year. Paganetti returned to Oregon in 2015 and 2016.

Paganetti and Stoutland are the only coaches remaining from the Eagles’ 2017 Super Bowl championship season.

