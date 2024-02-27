Howie Roseman on Haason Reddick's future with the Eagles

INDIANAPOLIS — Eagles general manager Howie Roseman weighed in on Haason Reddick’s future with the team during his press conference at the NFL Combine on Tuesday afternoon.

These were the first public comments from Roseman since Reddick was granted permission to seek a trade earlier this month.

“I’d say this: Haason, obviously, an unbelievable player for the Philadelphia Eagles,” Roseman said. “Local kid, great success story. Camden, Temple, Philly. Love having Haason.

“I think that anything you’re trying to do, you’re trying to blend what you’re trying to do this year and what you’re trying to do in the future. I think that’s the hardest job. Don’t want to get into any specifics with any conversations with players but have tremendous respect for the player and person.”

Reddick is coming off back-to-back double digit sack seasons and is clearly underpaid as he enters the final year of the three-year, $45 million contract he signed as a free agent before the 2022 season. Reddick is 16th in APY among edge rushers, according to OverTheCap.

But Reddick will also turn 30 in September and it would be understandable if the Eagles are a bit wary of signing another 30-plus-year-old veteran to a huge extension.

Ultimately, it seems likely that Reddick’s market will determine his future. Which is why the Eagles gave him permission to gauge his value across the league.

Roseman on Tuesday was asked about the best-case scenario playing out with the two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher.

“I think honest communication is the best-case scenario with all your players,” Roseman said. “Understanding where you stand and not being afraid to have open doors of communication. And hearing what they feel and what we feel.”

A couple days after the initial report surfaced about Reddick’s team being given permission to seek a trade, Reddick weighed in on social media. He wanted it to be known that he didn’t ask for a trade.

Never asked for a trade. However, I do understand it’s a business. Preparing for whatever is next! https://t.co/KwNaAUl7HO — Haason 7 Reddick (blue check) (@Haason7Reddick) February 13, 2024

As many things do, this comes down to money. Reddick might not have asked for a trade but he clearly wants a raise and he certainly has a case for deserving one. It’s just about whether or not the Eagles and Reddick can find common ground on a contract. If they can’t, then the next step is to figure out what kind of trade value Reddick would bring back.

To further complicate matters, fellow starting edge rusher Josh Sweat is entering the final year of his contract too. While Sweat hasn’t had the production that Reddick has, Sweat is younger and was drafted in Philadelphia.

If the Eagles do end up trading Reddick, it won’t be easy to replace his production. Reddick has 31 1/2 sacks in 38 games (including playoffs) over his two years with the Eagles.

“Obviously, we’ll see how that plays out,” head coach Nick Sirianni said on Tuesday. “I don’t know how that will play out. Haason has been awesome for us these last two years. A big reason why we’ve been to the playoffs the last two years is the contributions of Haason. He’s played really, really outstanding football. We’ll see how that plays out. And, hopefully, he’s an Eagle.”

