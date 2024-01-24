2024 NFL mock draft roundup 1.0: Options for the Eagles with 22nd pick

Since the Eagles didn’t last very long in the playoffs so we already definitively know where they’ll be selecting in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Eagles have the No. 22 pick in the draft.

In addition to their first round pick, the Eagles will also have a couple second round picks and a projected compensatory pick in the third round.

But for now, let’s look at some mock drafts from around the internet to see some projected picks for the Eagles at No. 22.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

22. Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

What they said: The Eagles need to start planning for the end of Lane Johnson’s career. Why not go shopping at the same store? Guyton, another former Sooner, is one of the most athletically gifted tackles in the class.

My take on the pick: It wouldn’t be a sexy pick because the best case scenario if the Eagles drafted an offensive tackle would be to have that guy sit for at least a season. But it is time to start thinking about the future because even though Johnson is playing at a high level, he is 33 now. And even though he played 16 of 17 games in 2023, he has missed games in recent seasons. So even if the Eagles’ plan was to sit Guyton for a year, that plan could always unexpectedly change. Guyton is a huge dude, listed at 6-7, 328 pounds. He began his career at TCU at a tight end but transitioned to offense line. He went to Oklahoma in 2022. In 2023, he was the Sooners’ starting right tackle. Guyton definitely has projectable traits and has accepted his invite to the Senior Bowl.

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

22. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

What they said: The MAC has produced several top-20 picks over the years (Khalil Mack, Ben Roethlisberger, Randy Moss). But the conference hasn’t had a top-25 cornerback since the ’70s. That might change in April with Mitchell, who is 6-foot-1, 200 pounds and will test in the 4.3s in the 40-yard dash.

My take on the pick: The Eagles haven’t used a first-round pick on a defensive back since 2002, when they took Lito Sheppard. But this could be the right time for it. The Eagles clearly need to replenish their secondary with some young talent and Mitchell is an exciting and athletic prospect. Of course, drafting a cornerback from Toledo might seem a little strange. But he has a chance in the pre-draft process to boost his stock. That will begin at the Senior Bowl later this month.

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

22. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

What they said: The Eagles absolutely need to address their secondary early in the draft, and McKinstry has long looked like a future first-round pick on the field.

My take on the pick: The Eagles have taken a lot of SEC players from big-time programs in recent years and McKinstry has been on the national radar for a while as a three-year starter and two-time All-SEC selection. He was also a first-team All-American in 2023. With that type of experience in a power conference, McKinstry could be a plug-and-play Day 1 starter of the Eagles selected him in the first round. He also showed ability as a return man in college.

Glynn Morgan, NBC Sports Chicago

22. Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

What they said: Deflatingly, the Eagles ranked second worst in overall passing yards allowed (4296), total air yards per completion (2614), and aerial scores (35 touchdowns). Targeting talented cover corners like Arnold (61 tackles / 11 passes defended / five interceptions) should be first on their list in April’s NFL Draft.

My take on the pick: The other Alabama starting cornerback, who hasn’t gotten as much buzz as his teammate McKinstry. But Arnold had a big season as a redshirt sophomore in 2023. He has 5 picks, 6 1/2 tackles for loss and 12 pass breakups and was a first-team All-American. He obviously doesn’t have the experience of McKinstry but has NFL starting potential and a ton of upside.

Luke Easterling, SI.com

22. Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa

What they said: The Eagles need an infusion of young talent at both levels of the secondary, so why not spend this pick on a player who can line up anywhere in the defensive backfield. DeJean is one of the most versatile athletes in the entire draft, and he makes big plays all over the field.

My take on the pick: Yeah, it won’t be surprising to see a bunch of defensive backs mocked to the Eagles this offseason. DeJean (6-1, 207) has the ability to play corner and safety and in 30 games for Iowa, had 7 interceptions, 13 pass breakups and 5 tackles for loss. He was also a big-time punt returner, taking one back for a touchdown in 2023. DeJean suffered a season-ending lower leg injury in November.

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

22. Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

What they said: The Eagles’ secondary woes will force GM Howie Roseman to address the situation in the draft. Wiggins is an athletic freak with the tools to flourish early in his career.

My take on the pick: Yeah, another top cornerback in this class. Wiggins (6-2, 185) started 18 games over his final two seasons in college. He had just three career interceptions at Clemson but he took two of them back for touchdowns. An the also accounted for two of the 16 career interceptions from likely first-round QB Drake Maye. Wiggins got Maye for a 98-yard INT return touchdown in 2022.

