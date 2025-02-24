2025 Eagles mock draft roundup 1.0: Plenty of options at 32

After winning Super Bowl LIX, the Eagles have the final pick of the first round in this spring’s draft. The last time they had pick No. 32, they traded out of the first round.

But if they decide to stick at 32 this year, there will be plenty of options.

As the NFL world prepares to take over Indianapolis for the annual Scouting Combine, here’s a first look at an Eagles’ mock draft roundup:

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

32. Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

What they said: “The Eagles add another versatile piece to the secondary in Starks, who joins the “Georgia North” all-stars in Philadelphia. “

My take on the pick: Every year we end up hearing the same old line that the Eagles haven’t taken an off-ball linebacker in the first round since 1979. But they have never taken a safety in the first round. Of course, once you’re picking at 32, some of the same rules don’t really apply. This wouldn’t be a pick to satisfy a need because the Eagles already have C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Reed Blankenship manning the back end of the defense going into 2025. But as much as fans are excited about Sydney Brown, he hasn’t gotten much of an opportunity to play on defense in his first three seasons. Starks is a versatile defensive back who could have a reserve/rotational role early and develop into a long-term starter. Obviously, Howie Roseman hasn’t been shy about drafting Georgia players either.

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports

32. Darius Alexander, DL, Toledo

What they said: “You know, because the Eagles don't already have enough extremely athletic large chaos creators on their defensive line. Darius Alexander's tape can be a little difficult to judge because of the opposition he's facing, but there's no questioning the athleticism and power he shows. Plus, you know, taking defenders out of Toledo has already worked out for the Eagles. Maybe they can make the Rockets their new Georgia Bulldogs?”

My take on the pick: Last year, when the Eagles took Quinyon Mitchell in the first round, the Senior Bowl was a big part of their evaluation process. They wanted to see him against strong competition and Mitchell was great. Alexander this year reportedly stood out in Mobile, where he was one of the stars of the week. Pick No. 32 still feels a little early for him but his stock could continue to rise with a strong combine. This is a loaded class of defensive tackles and the Eagles could use some help at that position if Milton Williams leaves in free agency. The 25-year-old is coming off a big season and a two-sack Super Bowl and the Eagles might not be able to afford him. It’s going to be important to find the right piece to put next to Jalen Carter in the middle of the Eagles’ line.

Dalton Wasserman, PFF

32. Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

What they said: “History repeats itself: The Eagles land another athletic pass-rusher from Georgia late in the first round. Walker isn’t nearly as experienced on the edge as Nolan Smith was as a prospect, but his athletic potential and the team’s ability to bring him along slowly could pay big dividends.”

My take on the pick: PFF lists Walker as a linebacker but he’s probably more of an edge. He actually did both jobs at Georgia but definitely has huge upside as a pass rusher. It seems unlikely that Walker will be there at 32 but we probably would have said the same thing about Nolan Smith at No. 30 just a couple years ago, so you never really know. In fact, plenty of people have given Waker the Nolan Smith comp. The Eagles need some help at edge rusher this offseason. They have Smith and Jalyx Hunt returning but Brandon Graham might retire, Josh Sweat is a free agent and Bryce Huff … who knows?

Keith Sanchez, TheDraftNetwork

32. Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

What they said: “The Philadelphia Eagles' drafts in the past were heavily criticized, but they can sit back now as Super Bowl champions and have the last laugh. One of the biggest reasons they are champs is their ability to identify the upside in front-seven talent and utilize it. This year, that guy is Jihaad Campbell. Campbell has exceptional length and range for a linebacker. But for a linebacker, he has tremendous upside as a pass rusher and could be a very impactful player rushing off the edge or blitzing.”

Genaro Filice, NFL.com

32. Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

What they said: “Another dynamic dog just falls right into the Eagles’ lap, and we all take a familiar posture: bowing at the altar of Howie Roseman. Linebacker is the biggest offseason question mark for the Super Bowl champs. Zack Baun provided first-team All-Pro returns on a one-year, $3.5 million contract, but now he’s set to cash in on the open market. Meanwhile, Nakobe Dean is at the beginning of a long rehab process after tearing his patellar tendon on Wild Card Weekend. Campbell, who is Daniel Jeremiah’s No. 13 overall prospect, is a hybrid defender with sideline-to-sideline range and legit edge-rushing chops. Something tells me Vic Fangio would enjoy such a toy.”

My take on the pick: Campbell is almost like the opposite of Walker. He went to Alabama as an edge player but ended up playing off-ball linebacker. Campbell (6-3, 244) still has that pass rush upside but also has the range you want to see from an off-ball linebacker and the type of range we saw from Zack Baun in an Eagles uniform this season. The linebacker spot is a question mark going into this offseason because Baun is set to be a free agent, Nakobe Dean will likely miss the beginning of 2025 with an injury and Oren Burks is set to be a free agent too.

Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times

32. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

What they said: “What do you get a team that has everything? How about another reliable target for Jalen Hurts?”

My take on the pick: Egbuka (6-1, 205) is coming off a strong season for the National Champion Buckeyes. He had 81 catches for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024. He figures to be a Day 1 slot receiver in the NFL who might be able to produce early in his career. The Eagles funnel so much of their passing offense through A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert that there hasn’t been much left for anyone else. But Egbuka would get the chance to play quite a bit and could perhaps help the offense.

