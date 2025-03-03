2025 Eagles mock draft roundup 2.0: Post-Combine edition

The Eagles and the rest of the NFL were in Indianapolis last week for the annual Scouting Combine, one of the most important events in the pre-draft process.

NFL free agency will kick off next week and that will greatly change the landscape of the offseason. These mock drafts won’t really come into focus until we get through that initial flurry of free agency.

But we are now officially in the thick of mock draft season. Let’s take another stroll around and see some options for the Eagles with pick No. 32:

Tyler Dragon, CBS Sports

32. Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College

What they said: “Josh Sweat is entering free agency after he led the Eagles in sacks this past season. In recent years, Philadelphia’s draft choices, particularly on defense, are a big reason why they were the champions of Super Bowl 59.”

Calvin Watkins, The Dallas Morning News

32. Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College

What they said: “The defending champs believe adding quality defensive players only helps in their bid to win games, division titles and compete for titles. Ezeiruaku was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and the Ted Hendricks Award winner as best defensive end in college.”

My take on the pick: There are several edge rushers who might make a lot of sense for the Eagles if they stay at pick 32 and Ezieruaku is one of the guys who would definitely fit. Ezeiruaku (6-2, 248) is a local kid from South Jersey (Williamstown) who was an All-American and the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2024. He had 16 1/2 sacks in 2024 and has been acing the pre-draft process. He was a standout player during Senior Bowl week in Mobile, Alabama, and just crushed the Combine with the top 3-cone (6.94) and short-shuttle (4.19) times among his position group.

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

32. James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

What they said: “The Eagles' success with polarizing prospects ultimately could make Pearce a value pick at the end of Round 1. The Tennessee standout's pass-rushing prowess would further enhance a unit that is loaded with young playmakers on the front.”

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports

32. James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

What they said: “Tell me if you've heard this before: a talented, productive defender falls to the Eagles. James Pearce Jr. finished top three in the SEC in pressures each of the last two seasons.”

My take on the pick: The Eagles’ edge rusher position is definitely in a state of flux with Josh Sweat hitting free agency and Brandon Graham likely to retire. Adding an edge in the first round would be wise. Like Ezieruaku, Pearce is one of the top options in this range. Pearce (6-5, 245) had 17 1/2 combined sacks in 2023 and 2024. He had a big showing at the Combine, running a 4.47 in the 40-yard dash, which was the fastest time of all the edge players in Indianapolis this year.

Trevor Sikkema, PFF

32. Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

What they said: “Is this a need for the Eagles, who have A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, Johnny Wilson and Ainias Smith? No. But would it be exactly the train of team-building thought we have seen from general manager Howie Roseman over the past few years, just with a skill player instead of a trench player? Yes. Burden’s 4.41-second 40-yard dash time was ideal, but he was also one of the slower receivers during the receiving drills (the slowest in two). I think he can still be a first-rounder, but I didn’t hear many unanimous thoughts about that while I was in Indianapolis. The late first round to the early second round seems like the right range.”

My take on the pick: Receiver isn’t going to be a very popular position for the Eagles in these mock drafts because they already have A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and even Jahan Dotson under contract. And in recent seasons, so much of the passing offense gets funneled to those top two that there aren’t many leftover targets. The Eagles do value the receiver position so from that perspective, it’s not crazy. But there might be better positions for them in the first round. Burden ran that 4.41, so he showed that he has plenty of speed. He seems to be hovering in that late first-round, early second-round range in most mocks.

Justin Melo, TheDraftNetwork

32. Tyler Booker, iOL, Alabama

What they said: “If the Eagles don't re-sign Mekhi Becton, I could see them drafting a replacement here. Alabama's Tyler Booker is a like-for-like player. Booker overwhelms defenders with sheer power in a phone booth.”

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

32. Tyler Booker, iOL, Alabama

What they said: “The Eagles got a solid season out of one-time Jets first-round offensive tackle Mekhi Becton at guard, but they should think about not re-signing him and instead land another interior homegrown talent to pair with Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens inside.”

My take on the pick: Like what was mentioned above, the Eagles have a decision to make with Mekhi Becton, who is set to become a free agent. If Becton leaves, the Eagles still have former third-round pick Tyler Steen on the roster but maybe they don’t feel confident with him. Booker (6-5, 321) went to Alabama as a tackle but mostly played guard for the Crimson Tide. The Eagles like tackle-sized guards and Booker is a big and strong guy with the necessary mean streak. At the Combine, Booker dropped this money quote: “It’s legal assault out there. I love football because the brand of football that I play, I make guys not love football anymore.” Booker has all the tools to be a really good player early in his career.

While guard is a position that could definitely be in play, it might make more sense for the Eagles to draft a tackle who might be able to play guard early in his career. Ideally, the Eagles could find their eventual Lane Johnson replacement who might be able to play inside and fill a need for the next couple of seasons.

Luke Easterling, Athlon Sports

32. Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

What they said: “If they can't afford to keep Zack Baun from hitting free agency, the Eagles could land an ideal replacement with a similar skill set in Campbell.”

My take on the pick: In most years when we see a linebacker get mocked to the Eagles, we mock that pick. And then we talk about Jerry Robinson, the last first-round linebacker selected by the Eagles way back in 1979. But we won’t make fun of the Campbell pick this year, especially if the Eagles aren’t able to re-sign Zack Baun in free agency. Baun this season showed how important a high-level linebacker is in Vic Fangio’s defense and the Eagles better have a plan if they can’t bring him back. Also, when you’re picking at 32 it’s different than picking in the top-half of the first round. It would make sense if the Eagles are more willing to got pick a linebacker this deep into the round. Campbell had a really strong showing at the Combine, running a 4.52 with a broad jump of 10-7. At Alabama, Campbell was a rangey linebacker, who has 117 tackles and 5 sacks in 2024. Like Baun, he would bring some pass rush ability from the off-ball backer position.

