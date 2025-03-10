2025 Eagles mock draft roundup 3.0: Pre-free agency edition

The NFL world is going to go a bit crazy this week with free agency and that could change some mock drafts before the end of April.

But here’s a look at the last round of mock drafts before free agency with plenty of options for the Eagles with that No. 32 pick.

Garrett Podell, CBS Sports

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

32. Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M

What they said: It's going to be hard for the Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles to retain both Josh Sweat and Milton Williams, so they draft a reinforcement in Nic Scourton. He's 6-4, 285 pounds with a strong spin move while also being solid against the run. His 29 tackles for loss since 2023 are tied for the eighth most in the country, and he'll be 20 years old on draft night. A young, athletic edge with untapped potential is definitely a prospect the Eagles will snap up in a hurry.

Max Chadwick, PFF

32. Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M

What they said: The Eagles could stand to add more to their edge room if Josh Sweat departs in free agency. Scourton is an ideal scheme fit as a stand-up rusher and ranks 11th among Power Four edge defenders since 2023 in PFF pass-rushing grade (90.8) while placing second in tackles for loss or no gain (21)

My take on the pick: There are a few different edge rushers who have been popular picks for the Eagles at No. 32 and it makes sense. The Eagles are likely going to lose Sweat and it’s definitely time to replenish their edge rusher group. The Eagles still have Bryce Huff but he’s coming off a really disappointing 2024 season, which leaves Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt as the only two players the Eagles know they can count on next season. Scourton had 10 sacks at Purdue in 2023 and then went to A&M in 2024 and had 5. Because he’s big and powerful at the point of attack, Scourton would be an ideal replacement for Sweat and a nice complement for Smith on the other side.

Kyle Crabb’s, The 33rd Team

32. Walter Nolen, DT, Mississippi

What they said: The tea leaves suggest Milton Williams is in line for a huge pay day this week. It isn't likely to come from Philadelphia, which locked in Zack Baun but bid farewell to veteran corner Darius Slay. The transactions change the outlook for Philly's needs but not the trend: Howie loves rolling deeper than anyone else with disruptive talent along the defensive front.

My take on the pick: This is considered to be a really deep class of defensive tackles so you can view it a couple of different ways. You can use pick No. 32 on a guy who might go much higher in other drafts or you can try to wait until Rounds 2 or 3 to get a defensive tackle. Nolen (6-4, 296) isn’t the biggest guy but he has a ton of pass rush upside in the NFL as an attacking DT. He had 6 1/2 sacks and 14 TFLs as an All-SEC player in 2024. The Eagles need to find a good complement for Jalen Carter on the interior of their line so if they use their first-round pick on that position, it would make plenty of sense.

Charles Davis, NFL.com

32. Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

What they said: Recent history has shown that no matter where the Eagles pick in the draft, they find great prospects, continue to develop them and ultimately unleash them on the NFL to great effect. Yes, I know Philadelphia just re-upped LB Zack Baun. But the value here for Campbell -- a tremendous player with a versatile game -- is just too good. He'll flourish under defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

My take on the pick: This move would have been more understandable before the Eagles re-signed Zack Baun. You could convince me that they would draft a big, rangey linebacker to replace Baun if he was going to walk in free agency. But after Baun re-signed, this is a little less believable. Would it still be a good value pick at 32? Sure. But it’s just harder to imagine the Eagles doing this with more needs on the lines.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

32. Tyler Booker, G, Alabama

What they said: The Eagles got a solid season out of one-time Jets first-round offensive tackle Mekhi Becton at guard, but they should think about not re-signing him and instead land another interior homegrown talent to pair with Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens inside.

My take on the pick: We’ll see what happens with Becton in free agency but if he does leave, then that creates a void at the right guard spot. Perhaps, Tyler Steen is ready to step up and play but if the Eagles aren’t convinced, then they could use their first-round pick on this plug-and-play guard. It might be a more appealing option to find a guy who has the ability to play tackle and guard. Lane Johnson is getting long in the tooth so the idea of finding his future replacement who might also be able to play guard in the interim is intriguing. That’s not Booker; most think he’s a guard in the NFL.

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic

32. Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

What they said: The only question surrounding Harmon’s game is whether one year as a full-time contributor is enough to project his future. That year, 2024, was pretty impressive — Harmon flashed the ability to play at least three spots along the defensive front, then put together one of the best combines for an interior defender.

64. Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green

96. Kyle Kennard, Edge, South Carolina

My take on the picks: We talked about the defensive tackle position already. Harmon (6-4, 313) had a productive year at Oregon after transferring from Michigan State. But that second-round pick is a fun one. The Dallas Goedert situation seems a little unsettled and either way it’s time to start thinking about the future at tight end. Fannin is one of the best tight ends in this draft class and the Eagles have his head coach on staff. The Eagles hired former Bowling Green head coach Scot Loeffler this offseason as their QBs coach. If anyone has the inside scoop on Fannin, it’s Loeffler.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube