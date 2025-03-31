2025 Eagles mock draft roundup 6.0: A couple trade options

The NFL Draft is less than a month away.

The Eagles have eight picks in this upcoming draft and after winning Super Bowl LIX have the final pick of the first round at No. 32 overall.

Let’s take a look at the latest mock draft roundup:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Eric Edholm, NFL.com

24. Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

What they said: “Will it surprise anyone if Howie Roseman a) moves up aggressively to fill a top need and b) drafts a Georgia player? Starks is a cerebral defender with a lot of fans in league circles. First-round safeties are always a gamble, but there's no team better equipped to take that risk.”

My take on the pick: The Eagles have never taken a safety in the first round but Starks would seem to fit with the Eagles and it goes beyond being a Bulldog. The Eagles need to replace C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Starks seems like a great plug-and-play option. Edholm didn’t give us terms for this deal but the Lions went from No. 29 to 24 last year to draft Terrion Arnold, so we have some sense. The Lions traded the No. 29 pick and a third-rounder (No. 73) to the Cowboys for 24 and a 2025 seventh-rounder. The Eagles have pick No. 96 in the third round so it would likely take that and more to move up. Remember: The Eagles have eight picks in this year’s draft but are projected to have 12 next year.

Tyler Dragon, USA Today Sports

No pick: Trade out of 32

32. New York Giants: Jaxson Dart, QB, Mississippi

What they said: “A trade between two division rivals. An earlier deal supplied the Giants with ammunition to move back into the first round. The Giants grab their QB of the future who can sit and learn this year while Russell Wilson starts. Many scouts have the Ole Miss product as the third-ranked QB prospect in the draft.”

My take on the move: We didn’t get any terms of the projected trade but this would be a modest trade-down for the Eagles from 32 to 34, where the Giants pick in the second round. (Dragon has the Giants trading out of the No. 3 spot down to 9 earlier in the round.) The last time the Eagles had the 32nd pick, in 2018, they traded down with the Baltimore Ravens and picked up a future 2nd-round pick. That happened when the Ravens moved up to get Lamar Jackson. There’s real value in the idea of a team getting back into the first round to draft a quarterback because a first-round pick comes with that fifth-year option and an extra year of team control at the QB position is a big deal. It’s worth noting that the Eagles have eight picks this year but are projected to have 12 next year. It seems unlikely the Eagles will draft 20 players in these next two drafts but a modest trade-down could be in the cards depending on the return and how the board has fallen to this point. It would create for a boring Day 1 of the draft for Eagles fans but Howie Roseman is never afraid to pull off a trade.

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports

No pick: Trade out of 32

32. Jacksonville Jaguars: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

What they said: The Jaguars need another playmaker to pair with Brian Thomas Jr. and they take matters into their own hands by trading back into the first round for Emeka Egbuka. Jacksonville parts ways with picks Nos. 36 and 107 (Round 4) to move up four spots for the Ohio State standout.

My take on the move: Would the Eagles be willing to move back four spots just to pick up a fourth-round pick in a draft where they already have eight picks? It really depends on what their board looks like at the time. If they have a few players graded equally and they feel like they’re basically adding a free pick, then yeah they probably would. Last year, the Panthers traded up one spot, from 33 to 32, to draft Xavier Legette. The price for one spot was a pick swap that gave the Panthers’ fifth-round pick to the Bills in exchange for their sixth-rounder.

Charles Davis, NFL.com

32. Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

What they said: “The Eagles seem to consistently find highly rated talent later in the draft, and this pick is no different. GM Howie Roseman has a way of letting the board speak to him, and in this case, it screams that a big-time, playmaking safety is available for defensive guru Vic Fangio.”

My take on the pick: While the Eagles have never taken a safety in the first round, the value seems to line up here at No. 32, perhaps even more than a trade-up. But they have a clear and immediate hole to fill in a roster and Emmanwori could be the guy to take over for C.J. Gardner-Johnson, whom the Eagles traded away a few weeks ago. Emmanwori (6-3, 220) was an All-American at South Carolina in 2024 and was a three-year starter. His college tape is strong and he killed the Combine; he had a 40 time of 4.38 seconds, a vertical jump of 43 inches and a broad jump of 11-6. He’s a freakish athlete.

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

32. Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

What they said: “The Mekhi Becton reclamation project in Philadelphia was successful. So successful, in fact, that he signed a free agent deal with the Chargers. The Eagles then acquired another former first-round pick off the scrap heap when trading for Kenyon Green. The team could easily use a first-round pick on the position to ensure it has a competent starter and depth on the interior offensive line.”

My take on the pick: The Eagles might enter training camp with Tyler Steen, Kenyon Green and Matt Pryor competing for that right guard job but if they took Booker in the first round, he’d jump to the top of that competition. Booker (6-4, 321) mostly started at left guard in his college career and was a two-year starter at Alabama. He projects as a starting guard in the NFL.

Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, Yahoo! Sports

32. Josh Conerly, OT, Oregon

What they said: “Conerly is a perfect stash pick for the Eagles to put behind 34-year-old Lane Johnson. Conerly is a younger prospect who might benefit from playing behind Johnson for a couple seasons as he finishes out his career in Philadelphia.”

My take on the pick: Johnson has talked about potentially playing three more years but he has also said he’d be excited for the chance to mentor his eventual replacement like Jason Kelce once did for Cam Jurgens. Conerly (6-5, 311) isn’t the biggest tackle but he has a tackle frame and was a two-year starter at left tackle for the Ducks but got a chance to play some right tackle at the Senior Bowl. If that right guard spot is actually occupied by Johnson for three more years, Conerly would probably get a shot at bumping inside to play guard.

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

32. Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College

What they said: “The energetic sack master would be right at home in Philadelphia as a blue-collar playmaker with a relentless approach.”

My take on the pick: Ezeiruaku has been a popular name mocked to the Eagles and for good reason. The Eagles are always interested in adding pass rushers and Ezeiruaku represents strong value at No. 32. The South Jersey native had 16 1/2 sacks in 2024, stood out at the Senior Bowl and then had the best 3-cone time of any edge rusher at the Combine. He has checked off a ton of boxes on his way to becoming a likely first-round pick. The Eagles have Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt as their top returning edge rushers. We’ll see about Bryce Huff and also the two new additions of Azeez Ojulari and Josh Uche. But signing Ojulari and Uche shouldn’t change the Eagles’ draft.