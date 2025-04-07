2025 Eagles mock draft roundup 7.0: Would Eagles trade up for an edge rusher?

It’s April, which means the 2025 NFL draft is later this month.

The Eagles have eight picks in the draft, including No. 32 at the end of the first round after a Super Bowl-winning season.

The Eagles will have plenty of options with that No. 32 pick. They can stick-and-pick, they can trade up or they can trade out of the first round. All of those options are represented in the latest mock draft roundup:

Mason Cameron, PFF

24. Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College

Trade terms: Eagles receive Pick No. 24; Vikings receive Pick Nos. 32, 96 and 161

What they said: After losing several defensive linemen in free agency, general manager Howie Roseman gets aggressive to move up ahead of the pack and replenish the Eagles' front with a highly productive edge rusher in Ezeiruaku. The Boston College standout charted well in both pass-rush win rate (18.2%) and run-stop rate (10.1%) last season, making him an ideal option to become the next great edge rusher to wear the Kelly Green.

My take on the pick: Could the Eagles move up in the first round? Absolutely. And if they do, it’ll probably be for a player at a position they traditionally value highly … like edge rusher. Giving up that third-round pick in a trade-up isn’t ideal but if there’s a player they are targeting, they’d likely need to part with it to get up into the mid-20s. In this mock draft, it’s not like Ezeiruaku is the last big-time edge rusher available. PFF has James Pearce from Tennessee going at 28 and Mykel Williams at 29 so maybe the Eagles would be less likely to trade up this high if all three are still there. But Ezeiruaku is an intriguing prospect. He was super productive at BC with 16 1/2 sacks in 2024. Then he went to the Senior Bowl and looked the part. Then he went to the Combine and crushed the 3-cone and short shuttle. So he has checked every box in the pre-draft process, plays a premium position where the Eagles have a long-term need. And he’s a South Jersey product. It would be more palatable if the Eagles could sit at 32 and land Ezeiruaku (and that’s possible) but a trade-up doesn’t seem unrealistic either.

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic

32. Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

What they said: One of the smartest football players in this draft, Starks feels a lot like this year’s version of Brian Branch. He’s probably not fast enough to hold up as an outside corner, but he can play either safety spot or be a capable NFL nickel. He and Cooper DeJean together would be a lot of fun.

64. Jordan Burch, Edge, Oregon

96. Miles Frazier, G, LSU

My take on the picks: Every time a mock draft has the Eagles taking a safety, I feel required to mention that the Eagles have never taken a safety in the first round. OK, now that we got that out of the way, it also doesn’t mean the Eagles won’t take a safety in the first round, especially when they’re drafting this deep into the first round. And a player like Starks is certainly intriguing to add to the back end of a Vic Fangio defense. The Eagles have a clear and immediate need at safety following the C.J. Gardner-Johnson trade. If Fangio really likes Starks, it wouldn’t shock me to see the Eagles use that No. 32 pick on Starks if he’s still available.

After the first-round pick, the Eagles take Burch in the second round and Frazier in the third. If the Eagles go with a safety in Round 1, it’s a pretty safe bet that they’d go heavy in the trenches on Day 2. Burch (6-4, 279) began his career at South Carolina and finished up at Oregon. In 2024, he had 8 1/2 sacks and still has more upside as a pass rusher. Frazier (6-6, 317) played some tackle in college but projects as a guard in the NFL and could immediately challenge Tyler Steen and Kenyon Green for that right guard spot.

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Trade out of 32

32. Saints: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

What they said: With teams like the Giants (No. 34 overall) and Raiders (No. 37) sitting in front of the Saints (No. 40) in the second round, New Orleans swaps with the Eagles to land a quarterback.

My take on the move: The other trade option is that the Eagles get out of the first round completely. This is what they did back in 2018, coming off their other Super Bowl victory. That year, they traded back and then up again to draft Dallas Goedert in the second round. In 2018, the Ravens moved up to draft Lamar Jackson and if there’s a quarterback available at 32, that could be an option again for a different team. Dart seems like the popular guy in these scenarios and teams would want to gain that fifth-year option that comes with a first-round pick of a quarterback. The Eagles already have 8 picks in this year’s draft and could have 11 or 12 next year so it’s not like they’re at a pick deficit but if the value is good enough, Howie Roseman would definitely be willing to trade out.

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports

32. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

What they said: Another WR isn't the biggest need in Philly, but this team has such a large collection of talent it can afford to take a shot here. Plus, he'd be a great fit. Egbuka spent his entire college career as a No. 2 WR in the Buckeyes offense, destroys zone defenses and blocks his ass off in the run game.

My take on the pick: The value lines up with the player but it’s hard to imagine the Eagles would use their first-round pick on a receiver this year. They have A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith locked up for the next few years and they still have Jahan Dotson under contract for the 2025 season. That’s not to say the Eagles won’t add a receiver at some point in the draft but with an offense that funnels most of it’s passing attack through two players, drafting a third wideout in the first round probably isn’t the wisest allocation of resources.

Nate Tice, Charles McDonald, Yahoo! Sports

32. Josh Conerly, OT, Oregon

What they said: Conerly is a perfect stash pick for the Eagles to put behind 34-year-old Lane Johnson. Conerly is a younger prospect who might benefit from playing behind Johnson for a couple seasons as he finishes out his career in Philadelphia.

My take on the pick: Johnson is going to turn 35 in May but said recently it’s possible that he plays three more seasons. If Johnson really can play three more seasons at his current level, then that would mean Conerly would have to sit for three years (or bump inside to guard). But the Eagles have shown in recent years (with Cam Jurgens and Landon Dickerson) that they want to replenish the offensive line before they absolutely need to. So a pick like this definitely follows that logic and Johnson is very open to training his eventual replacement. And as great as Johnson has been, can you really count on him playing the next three years? It’s hard to say. This wouldn’t be a very popular pick but Conerly has the traits that make you think he could be a right guard in the short-term and a long-term replacement for Johnson. This option definitely seems like it’s on the table.

Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com

32. Gray Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

What they said: Zabel has experience at multiple spots along the O-line but could step in as a Day 1 starter at guard for Philly, replacing the departed Mekhi Becton.

My take on the pick: Zabel (6-6, 312) played every position on the line except center during his college career and was a starting left tackle in 2024. It seems like most evaluators see Zabel as a guard in the NFL but that doesn’t mean he couldn’t still be a tackle or be able to fill in there in a pinch. If nothing else, he could be a plug-and-play starting guard. For the Eagles, that would mean immediate competition at that right guard spot.