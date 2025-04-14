2025 Eagles mock draft roundup 8.0: A popular name emerges

We’re less than two weeks from the 2025 NFL draft so it’s time for another mock draft roundup.

Every week in the lead-up to the draft, we take a look around the internet at some options for the Eagles in the upcoming draft.

Here’s the latest look:

Nate Tice, Charles McDonald, Yahoo! Sports

32. Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

What they said: “Nolen could go 20 spots higher or 20 spots lower and I wouldn’t blink. He’s incredibly talented, but needs to go to a place that will sharpen and hone his talent. The defending Super Bowl champion that has other talent on the defensive line with Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator and Clint Hurtt as defensive line coach is a pretty good landing spot for him!”

Brad Biggs, Chicago Tribune

32. Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

What they said: “Super Bowl star Milton Williams left for a rich contract with the Patriots in free agency, but the Eagles can do what they normally do — reload. Nolen is another high-profile SEC defensive tackle with disruptive traits who would fit nicely with the big bodies Vic Fangio already has.”

Rhett Lewis, NFL.com

32. Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

What they said: “Philly's drafting dominance along the defensive line continues with the selection of Nolen, who furthers the Eagles' tradition of stockpiling at positions of strength, reinforcing their championship formula.”

My take on the pick: Nolen has emerged as the most popular name for the Eagles at No. 32 and it makes a lot of sense on many different levels. Not only is defensive tackle a position we know the Eagles value but they also lost Milton Williams in free agency and need to replenish. The team is high on former seventh-round pick Moro Ojomo but this is a rotational position and a rookie defensive tackle would play a huge role immediately. And Nolen has the qualities that could make him a dynamic interior pass rusher at the next level. He showed his ability as a penetrating interior lineman at Ole Miss and it seems likely that ability will translate to the NFL. He’s known of this quick first step but he also has heavy hands and plenty of strength in addition to that quickness. If he’s there at 32, this would be a very good pick.

Gennaro Filice, NFL.com

32. Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College

What they said: “Ezeiruaku fittingly comes off the board right after Mike Green, as the Boston College star fell a half-sack shy of his Marshall counterpart for last season's FBS crown in sacks, finishing with 16.5. He has an odd body type for an edge rusher: slightly undersized at 6-2 1/2 and 248 pounds, but with 34-inch vines for arms. Howie Roseman isn’t afraid to take a walk on the wild side, though. Remember when the Eagles selected Nolan Smith near the end of Round 1 two years ago despite concerns about his substandard dimensions? That move just paid serious dividends in Philadelphia’s second Lombardi Trophy run.”

My take on the pick: If Nolen has emerged as the favorite pick for the Eagles, then Ezeiruaku is probably right behind him. While Ezeiruaku isn’t considered to be the best in this crop of edge rushers but he has proven his worth as a first-round pick. He had 16 1/2 sacks in 2024 and then shined at the Senior Bowl and Combine. The Eagles have an obvious need at edge rusher after losing Josh Sweat in free agency. And, just like defensive tackle, edge rusher is a rotational position and a rookie will get plenty of playing time.

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports

32. James Pearce, Edge, Tennessee

What they said: “The Eagles elected to use their early picks on the secondary a year ago, but they typically build through the trenches. Pearce is someone who was thought to be a top prospect but has seemingly been falling down draft boards, and that's exactly the type of guy Philly likes to nab at the end of the first round.”

My take on the pick: Pearce is a quick edge rusher, who had a position-best time in the 40-yard dash (4.47) at the Combine. He also had 17 1/2 sacks over his final two years at Tennessee. Pearce (6-5, 245) is a long edge rusher who doesn’t bend as well as some of the other prospects in this class. But he has been productive and has the potential to be a very good NFL pass rusher.

Steve Serby, New York Post

32. Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

What they said: “If he slides here, it is only because of his recent shoulder surgery. Nakobe Dean (knee) could miss the early part of the season.”

My take on the pick: Campbell is considered to be the top linebacker in this class but also played some as an edge rusher and had 5 sacks in 2024. Maybe the Eagles would like his potential as a hybrid edge rusher (what they initially thought Zack Baun would be) but using a first-round pick on that probably wouldn’t be wise. We all know the Eagles haven’t drafted an off-ball linebacker since 1979. You could have talked me into this pick had the Eagles not re-signed Baun to a three-year deal … but they did.