2025 Eagles mock draft roundup 9.0: It's finally draft week!

After months of chatter and speculation, the 2025 NFL Draft is almost here. It’s finally draft week!

The Eagles enter this draft with pick No. 32 in the first round and a total of eight selections; they have a pick in each of the first four rounds and four in the fifth.

Here’s the latest Eagles mock draft roundup:

Nate Davis, USA Today

32. Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

What they said: “It’s not really an NFL draft unless the reigning champions enlist a defender from Georgia. Williams could be a phenomenal value at this spot and a very nice backfill for departed Sweat – even if he’s in a rotational role early, as he was in Athens. Williams’ numbers for the Bulldogs (14 sacks and 57 hurries in three seasons) are actually unusually good given the depth of that defense and how rarely it had to be on the field.”

My take on the pick: Most mock drafts have Williams off the board well before the bottom of the first round but the Eagles have found great value in each of the last two years later than expected. They landed Quinyon Mitchell at 22 last year and Nolan Smith at 30 the year before. So who’s to say that Williams won’t be there at 32 this year? Williams (6-5, 267) was productive during his three years at Georgia and still has plenty of room for growth. He hasn’t even turned 21 yet! Williams played through an ankle injury most of the 2024 season and still managed to have 5 sacks and 8 1/2 tackles for loss. Williams has a huge frame and has all the tools to become a really good starting edge rusher. The Eagles would probably be thrilled at an outcome like this.

Garrett Podell, CBS Sports

32. Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

What they said: “The Philadelphia Eagles seemingly always come up with a prospect everyone can't believe fell to them in the draft, and this year that's Ole Miss All-America defensive lineman Walter Nolen. No, he's not a Georgia Bulldog, but a standout SEC defensive lineman will do for Howie Roseman after losing Milton Williams in free agency.”

My take on the pick: This has been the most popular pick for the Eagles for a couple of weeks and for good reason. Nolen (6-4, 300) checks a lot of boxes. He plays a premium position, was productive in college, has a ton of upside and is still just 21. Nolen has shown the ability to penetrate offensive lines, which is a valuable skill in the NFL from the interior of the offensive line. The Eagles lost Milton Williams in free agency and even though they still have Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis and Moro Ojomo, it’s fair to expect them to replenish. Nolen is the type of player who could win 1-on-1s consistently when Carter sees double teams.

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

What they said: “Nolen's quickness and motor would make him a perfect replacement for Milton Williams, who left in free agency after helping power the Eagles' Super Bowl run. Philadelphia sends its second-rounder to the Rams for this pick and a third-round selection.”

26. (trade up) Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

3-90: Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State

3-96: Kyle Kennard, Edge, South Carolina

4-134: Cody Simon, LB, Ohio State

5-161: Cobee Bryant, CB, Kansas

5-164: Oronde Gadsen II, TE, Syracuse

5-165: DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State

5-168: Chimere Dike, WR, Florida

My take on the draft: While Nolen has been a popular name for the Eagles, there’s a pretty good chance he doesn’t last until pick No. 32. In fact, NFL Network’s top draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said last week that he doesn’t think Nolen will be there at 32. So a trade up into the mid-20s to pick him seems to check out. Obviously, the Eagles would love to land the player without giving up their second-round pick. After the Nolen selection at 26, Reuter fills out the right positions the rest of the way for the Eagles.

Hayden Winks, Underdog Network

32. Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College

What they said: “There are a lot of risks in this 1st round, but Ezeiruaku is not one of them. He has length, athleticism, production, character, and an arsenal of moves, and the Eagles' depth on the DL should hide Ezeiruaku's forgettable bull rush strength in the short-term. With DT Milton Williams and EDGE Josh Sweat gone, we should expect DL here. The Boston College alum is 29th on consensus boards, and they've already had him in for a visit.”

My take on the pick: While Nolen has been the most popular name linked to the Eagles, Ezeiruaku has been second. The South Jersey product was super productive at BC with 16 1/2 sacks in 2024. He also had a great showing at the Senior Bowl and at the Combine, where he had the best 3-cone and short-shuttle times among edge rushers. There’s an awful lot to like about Ezeiruaku and his mature pass-rushing game. The 21-year-old would be a fine pick at 32.

Geoff Schwartz, FOX Sports

32. Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M

What they said: I think both the Chiefs and Eagles are open to moving to the second round if a team (Browns) wants to move up to draft a quarterback in the first round to secure that fifth-year option. However, the Eagles stay at 32 here and take the best pass rusher on the board.

My take on the pick: Scourton is one of those players that seems to get left out of the discussion when folks are discussing the edge rusher options at 32 and maybe if it got to this point and the Eagles liked Scourton, they could trade down and still land him, especially if another teams wants to move up for a QB. But there’s a lot to like about the 20-year-old edge rusher. Scourton (6-3, 257) is well built and plays with the type of motor the Eagles really value. He had just one year at A&M (after transferring from Purdue) and played well with 5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss. Scourton is the type of player I could see the Eagles really liking and he did take a 30 visit to Philly.