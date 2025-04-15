2025 Eagles-only mock draft: A couple of trades for Howie Roseman



In our latest mock draft, Howie Roseman makes a couple of trades to maximize his value in the 2025 draft:

Round 1-32: Saints (via Eagles): Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama*

*Eagles receive: 40th pick, 93rd pick, 2026 2nd round pick

*Saints receive: 32nd pick, 96th pick, 2026 4th round pick

Just like the last time they won the Super Bowl, the Eagles trade the 32nd pick. None of their top potential options (Mykel Williams, Walter Nolen, Josh Simmons, Malaki Starks) fall, so Howie Roseman improves his cadre of future picks. In this scenario, he slides down eight spots in a swap with the Saints that nets an extra 2nd rounder in 2026 and a slight move up in Round 3. Kellen Moore gets Jalen Milroe to groom as his quarterback of the future (perhaps even present given Derek Carr’s shoulder injury) while the Eagles get an extra premium pick next year to keep restocking the cupboard.

Round 2-40: Eagles (via Saints): Donovan Jackson, G/T, Ohio State

Jackson is exactly what the Eagles need in both the short and long-term along the offensive line. He’s your Day 1 starter at right guard next to Lane Johnson, then kicks outside to tackle once Johnson calls it a career. A former 5-star recruit, Jackson had 31 career starts at guard before an injury to teammate Josh Simmons forced him to left tackle. He put together some top-shelf tape during the Buckeyes final nine games playing the blindside, which culminated in a National Championship. Howie Roseman has shown an affinity for title-winning players, adding nine over the past five drafts. Jackson’s championship pedigree and ability to level up at a new position when needed make him an ideal fit to enroll in Stoutland University.

Round 2-64: Landon Jackson, Edge, Arkansas

Jackson is ranked right around 50th on many experts’ big boards so I’m hoping Roseman’s draft luck continues, and he can nab the edge rusher at the end of round two. Jackson has a checkered injury history, but he dominated at the Senior Bowl and then blew up the combine, posting a 4.68 in the 40-yard dash and a 40.5 inch vertical jump. He’s long and strong off the edge, producing 6.5 sacks in each of the last two seasons. At 6-foot-6, 264 pounds, Jackson would be an ideal replacement for Josh Sweat.

Round 2-83: (via Steelers): Harold Fannin, Jr., TE, Bowling Green*

*Steelers receive: 93rd pick (via Saints), 161st pick, 2026 5th rd pick

The Eagles mosey up 10 more spots to snag the Mackey Award winner. As the nation’s top tight end, Fannin had uncanny college production. He set the record for most catches (117) and yards (1,555) ever in a single season at his position. Plus, he’s still only 20 years old. Howie Roseman says he seeks unique traits and there is perhaps no one more unique than Fannin. He lacks wiggle, but is explosive in the open field and catches everything. He performed his best against top-shelf competition like Penn State (11 catches, 137 yards, TD) and Texas A&M (8 catches, 145 yards, TD). His college head coach, Scott Loeffler, is now the Eagles’ QB coach. It’s probably pure happenstance, but my guess is the organization’s affinity for Loeffler came from scouting Fannin. Either way, they already have all the insight they need in the building on the player and person they’re getting. This also gives the Eagles even more leverage to force Dallas Goedert into a pay cut for one final season in Philly or more likely spells the end of Goedert’s tenure in midnight green come draft weekend.

Round 4-134: JJ Pegues DT, Ole Miss

After missing out on Walter Nolen in the first round, the Eagles grab his defensive line mate on Day 3. Pegues (pronounced puh-GEESE) is a big body at 309 pounds, but he’s quick off the ball and has an array of pass rush moves. He’s a high-character person, earning the Chucky Mullins Courage award at Ole Miss. Pegues, a converted tight end, served as a short yardage ball carrier for the Rebels, scoring 7 touchdowns last season. So if the Tush Push gets banned, he could even be a fall-back option on the goaline. Although Pegues is a tad on the older side, he could contribute to the defensive tackle rotation right away.

Round 5-164: Jaylin Smith, CB, USC

The Eagles have lost some key pieces in the secondary, but they aren’t going to force things early in the draft. They wait until Round 5 to finally address the position. Smith visited the Birds on a top-30 trip which has been a clear indicator of their likelihood to draft a player lately. He’s on the smaller side for a corner at 5-foot-11, 187 pounds, but he’s feisty and packs a punch. Smith played outside corner this past season but has experience at nickel and even at safety. He posted a 4.45 in the 40-yard dash at the combine. Smith’s versatility combined with his play style give me some Avonte Maddox vibes.

Round 5-165: Jalen Travis, OT, Iowa State

While the Eagles hope their first pick, Donovan Jackson, can one day move outside to play tackle, their succession plans haven’t always worked as they expected. Lane Johnson was originally pegged as Jason Peters’ replacement — 13 seasons later, he’s still on the right side. Landon Dickerson was drafted as a center but is a two-time Pro Bowler at guard. Point being, if Jackson starts at guard right away, he may stay there. So, the Eagles add additional tackle depth in the massive absolutely massive Jalen Travis. At 6-foot-8, 339 pounds, he spent three seasons at Princeton before transferring to Iowa State to play for Nick Sirianni’s good friend Matt Campbell. Travis has a basketball background and tested extremely well at the combine, posting a 35-inch vertical and a 5.14 in the 40-yard dash. He’s a backup swing tackle with starter potential.

Round 5-168: Tai Felton, WR, Maryland

The Eagles have high hopes for Jahan Dotson this season, but he’s entering the last year of his contract and given how they’ve passed on paying non-premium players, I doubt the former first round pick is back for 2026. Johnny Wilson would seem to have the inside track for the third receiver spot long-term, but Felton enters the competition with a different skill set. He’s a burner (4.37 in the 40-yard dash) who produced at an All-Big Ten level (96 catches, 1,124 yards) for the Terps.