2025 NFL Draft grade roundup: High marks for Eagles' 1st-round pick

The Eagles waited patiently for most of Thursday night before Howie Roseman moved up one spot to ensure he got his guy.

With the 31st pick, the Eagles selected linebacker Jihaad Campbell out of Alabama. Campbell likely fell to the end of the first round because of injury concerns after surgery to repair a torn labrum last month.

The Eagles got Campbell way lower than consensus and the draft grades reflect that:

SI.com: A+

What they said: “Campbell is one of the best prospects in this class regardless of position, and is almost certainly the top pure linebacker. Campbell was a stud with the Crimson Tide, playing 35 games over the past three years including 26 over the past two campaigns. In 2024, Campbell was a first-team All-SEC member while totaling 117 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and five sacks.”

Danny Kelly, The Ringer: A+

What they said: “After trading up one spot with the Chiefs (giving up the 164th pick), the Eagles take my 11th-ranked player. I’ll just say what I always seem to say when it comes to Howie Roseman’s picks: He can’t keep getting away with this.”

Brent Sobieski, Bleacher Report: A+

What they said: “The Philadelphia Eagles never invest in linebackers. Except this year, apparently. Not only did the Eagles draft Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell, but they even traded up one spot and surrendered a fifth-round pick to make sure they landed Campbell. If not for a shoulder injury that required surgery to repair a torn labrum after the season, Campbell easily could have been a top-15 pick. With Nakobe Dean recovering from a torn patellar tendon, Campbell should make an already talented defense even more so. Campbell is an interesting fit in Philly, too, because he’s not a pure linebacker prospect. He and Zack Baun will expand Vic Fangio’s defensive scheme even more than it already is. The transition from off-ball linebacker to full-time pass-rusher has become increasingly common, as was the case for Micah Parsons, Abdul Carter and possibly even Jalon Walker. Campbell went in the opposite direction and greatly benefited from the move.”

Geoff Schwartz, Fox Sports: A

What they said: “Howie Roseman does it again. I don’t know how he continues to find these draft picks. Campbell is just another athletic freak show to add to the Eagles defense. Just an outstanding draft pick.”

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today: B+

What they said: “Did Howie Roseman do it again? The architect of the defending champs might have netted another defensive difference-maker who slipped past the point many expected him to be drafted. Campbell might not make the immediate impact that Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean did, but his extensive range and ample athleticism point to him becoming Roseman's latest hit.”

Pete Prisco, CBS: B

What they said: “The Eagles have Nakobe Dean coming off an injury, so why not take a linebacker who can step in and help right away. If Dean isn't ready, Campbell can start next to Zach Baun. Solid pick.”

PFF: Very Good

What they said: “Campbell oozes athleticism with incredible first-step quickness and speed to cover in space. He needs to develop his anticipation and awareness in coverage, but he lands in the perfect spot to learn alongside Zack Baun. Campbell is an excellent tackler with just a 5.9% missed tackle rate while totaling 30 coverage stops.”