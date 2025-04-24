2025 NFL mock draft: Eagles make a boring but wise pick

The Eagles have the No. 32 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which kicks off tonight from Green Bay.

Here’s my final mock draft this season:

1. Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

This one has been in the books for about a month. Ward’s rise has been meteoric, from Incarnate Word to Washington State to Miami to No. 1 pick in just a 5-year span. He’ll have to carry a heavy burden to turn Tennessee around.

2.Browns: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

Hunter is the total package on both sides of the ball. General Manager Andrew Berry compared him to Shohei Ohtani for his ability to impact the game in two ways. Hunter would be a top-five pick if he only played corner or if he only played receiver. Hopefully we get the chance to see him do both full-time at the NFL level.

3.Giants: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

The Philly native and die-hard Eagles fan will have to box up all his Birds gear and get used to wearing blue. The Giants are already heavily invested in the position with Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux, but Carter has the makings of a perennial All-Pro and is simply too good to pass up.

4. Patriots: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

If it weren’t for Joe Milton pulling off a Week 18 win, the Patriots would’ve been sitting pretty with the No. 1 pick. Instead, they settle for 4th and miss out on the top prizes like Hunter and Carter. However, Campbell was a Day 1 starter at LSU and hardly ever gave up anything in the SEC. Now he’s called on to protect Drake Maye’s blindside.

5.Jaguars: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Trevor Lawrence is entering Year 5 and is already on his third different head coach. He needs some help. Jeanty is a wrecking ball with elite contact balance who can impact the game on all three downs. Current starter Travis Etienne likely gets offloaded for a mid-round pick to make way for the Heisman runner-up.

6.Raiders: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

With Jeanty gone, the Raiders opt for a force along the offensive line. My colleague Barrett Brooks thinks Membou is the best in the class at his position. Plus, with the depth at running back in the draft, Vegas can address that need in Round 2. Keep an eye on one of new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly’s former Ohio State Buckeyes Treyveon Henderson or Quinshon Judkins for them early on Day 2.

7.Jets: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Even with Mason Graham and Tyler Warren on the board, I’m buying the Jahdae Barron to the Jets noise. New head coach Aaron Glenn was once the 12th overall pick as a corner by the Jets in 1994. He knows the need for coverage, and considering his propensity to blitz, he’ll need someone other than Sauce Gardner to hold things down on the back end while pressure is applied up front. Barron mostly works in the slot but has 4.39 speed to play outside as well.

8.Panthers: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

For a short time on the first day of free agency, the Panthers seemed to have addressed defensive tackle in a big way by signing Milton Williams. That was before the Patriots came over the top with $104 million and stole him away. Carolina still spent a pretty penny at the position ($54 million for Tershawn Wharton and $21 million for Bobby Brown III), so they clearly see it as a priority. Graham falls into their lap due to his short arms and relative lack of athleticism, and they can’t pass up the production.

9.Saints: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

Kellen Moore’s first year as Saints head coach is off to a rocky start with Derek Carr’s shoulder potentially keeping him out for the season. They need a quarterback but deem the 9th pick too rich to use on this class. Walker is the kind of player you can build a defense around. With mainstays Cameron Jordan and Demario Davis getting up there in age, this will be Walker’s defense in short order.

10.Bears: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

New head coach Ben Johnson would’ve loved to get his hands on Jeanty but settles for a bedrock at left tackle. Banks and 2023 first rounder Darnell Wright can be their bookends for years to come. Chicago fortified the interior of the offensive line via free agency and trades, adding Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman, and Jonah Jackson. Caleb Williams should be well protected and well coached in his sophomore season.

11.49ers: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

The Niners have a history of finding stud defensive tackles in the first round from Oregon. Arik Armstead and DeForest Bucker both became game-wreckers in San Fran, but both are long-gone. It’s left quite a hole in the middle of their defense, and Harmon is the perfect pick to help fill that void.

12.Cowboys: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

One of my favorite players in the draft goes to the Eagles’ most hated rivals. McMillan offers the size and downfield ability to perfectly complement CeeDee Lamb. This finally gives Dak Prescott the legit second option he’s missed since they traded away Amari Cooper. T-Mac and Lamb facing off against Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean will be must-see TV for years to come.

13.TRADE: Broncos (via Dolphins): Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Dolphins receive: 20th pick, 52nd pick; Broncos receive: 13th pick, 98th pick

Our first trade of the night! Sean Payton obsessed over Taysom Hill, so it would make complete sense that he’d force his way up the draft board for the rich man’s version of the do-it-all tight end. At Penn State, Warren was a runner, a wildcat quarterback, and a general matchup nightmare for defenses. Given the Broncos propensity for short-yardage passes with Bo Nix, YAC is the name of the game, and there are few better at it than Warren.

14.Colts: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

After being jumped by Denver, the Colts settle for the tight end consolation prize in Loveland. He’s a silky-smooth route runner with a big frame and catch radius. Shane Steichen and Chris Ballard are in a tough spot after hitching their wagons to Anthony Richardson. They need to maximize the returns on the former 4th overall pick immediately or they’ll be looking for work in short order. Loveland should help.

15.Falcons: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

The Falcons finally draft an edge rusher and a Georgia Bulldog! Their fans have been lamenting the lack of a pipeline from Athens to Atlanta, but this pick bucks a couple of big trends. If Williams were to slip into the 20s, I think Howie Roseman would get aggressive in trying to move up, but he’s too good of a prospect to fall that far.

16.Cardinals: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

Back-to-back blows for the Eagles. I would imagine Williams and Nolen are extremely high on their board, but a move up of this magnitude is too rich. Nolen entered college as the number two recruit in the country, behind only Travis Hunter. He hasn’t consistently hit that peak but has still been extremely productive. The ceiling is sky high as Nolen gets to play alongside Josh Sweat, giving Jonathan Gannon’s defense some pass rush juice.

17.Bengals: Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

The future of Trey Hendrickson remains a question, but regardless, the Bengals defense needs a boost. They fired DC Lou Anarumo and replaced him with former Temple head man Al Golden this offseason. Green led the country in sacks last season for the Thundering Herd but comes with some off-field concerns.

18.Seahawks: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Some elite corner prospects have fallen in recent years (see Christian Gonzalez in 2023 and Quinyon Mitchell in 2024) but the Seahawks stop Johnson’s slide. He and head coach Mike MacDonald didn’t quite cross paths at Michigan but he’ll be a fit alongside fellow first rounder Devon Witherspoon on the outside.

19.Buccaneers: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Todd Bowles would be salivating over this pick. Campbell entered Alabama as a pass-rusher but switched to linebacker because he was blocked by eventual first round picks Will Anderson and Dallas Turner. The South Jersey native could have untapped potential off the edge while still being able to play off the ball.

20.TRADE: Dolphins (via Broncos): Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

Keeping Tua Tagovailoa upright is critical for the Dolphins’ success and they just lost left tackle Terron Armstead to retirement. Booker can bring both stability and leadership to a position group in flux. He was a first team All-American and a team captain for the Tide.

21.Steelers: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

This would be an ideal outcome for both team and player. Sanders could use the right infrastructure to reach his peak, and the Steelers are desperate for a quarterback. He’ll get to throw to DK Metcalf and George Pickens and has a defense that will keep him from having to do too much.

22.TRADE: Bears (via Chargers): Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Bears receive: 22nd pick; Chargers receive: 39th pick, 72nd pick

After missing out on Ashton Jeanty earlier, the Bears circle back in the first round for the clear-cut No. 2 back in this class. Hampton was a stud for the Tar Heels and can take Chicago’s offense to another level. They add Banks at tackle with the 10th pick and now round things out around Caleb Williams with a bonafide bell-cow back. On paper, this offense has the makings of an elite unit.

23.Packers: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Jordan Love needs a true No. 1 receiver and Golden gives him that guy. Texas ran their offense through the wideout last season, and he produced nearly 1,000 yards and 9 touchdowns. Golden is still only 21 years old and an absolute burner with 4.29 speed.

24.TRADE: Saints (via Vikings): Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Saints receive: 24th pick; Vikings receive: 40th pick, 71st pick, 184th pick

The Saints thought long and hard about taking Dart 9th overall but gambled and won. Now they walk away with Jalon Walker and Dart on Day 1 without depleting their draft assets. New Orleans certainly has the brain trust in place to get the most out of a quarterback. Kellen Moore, OC Doug Nussemeier, and QB coach Scott Tolzein all played the position in the NFL.

25.Texans: Grey Zabel, OG, North Dakota State

Houston is looking to remake their entire offensive line in one offseason. They traded away Laremy Tunsil and Kenyon Green and released Shaq Mason. Zabel has positional flexibility to plug in on the line right away.

26.TRADE: Bills (via Rams): Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Bills receive: 26th pick; Rams receive: 30th pick, 109th pick

For years, Sean McDermott’s defenses were buoyed by strong safety play. But the days of Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer patrolling the back end are over. Enter Starks, who is about as clean a prospect as there is in this draft. He’s got the ball skills and instincts of a future Pro Bowler.

27.TRADE: Chiefs (via Ravens): Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Chiefs receive: 27th pick, 136th pick; Ravens receive: 31st pick, 95th pick

Patrick Mahomes is still having nightmares of Eagles defenders in his face. The Chiefs have struggled to draft and develop tackles, but Simmons is a good gamble. He would be a top-10 pick if not for a torn patellar tendon last season.

28.Lions: Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M

Detroit hopes he’s the long-term answer opposite Aidan Hutchinson on the defensive line. Stewart has all the tools to be a force, but the production (only 4.5 career sacks) wasn’t there in college, despite playing on a loaded A&M line.

29.Commanders: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

He screams Dan Quinn prototype. Emmanwori is a physical freak who can play in the box or cover half the field. He can fill the role vacated by Jeremy Chinn, who bolted for the Raiders in free agency.

30.Rams (via Bills): Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

The Rams convinced Matthew Stafford to stick around then added DaVante Adams to the mix. Now they draft Egbuka to work the middle of the field and help maximize their championship window. They look like the Eagles’ biggest challengers in the NFC.

31.Ravens (via Chiefs): James Pearce, Jr., Edge, Tennessee

The Ravens love to pick athletes off the edge, and that’s exactly what Pearce is. He might lack the size to truly become an every-down player but should excel getting after the quarterback at the next level.

32.Eagles: Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State

Howie Roseman said they start off draft preparation by looking at the worst-case scenario and working back. I would say the way this board shook out isn’t exactly what he would be hoping for. Top targets like Mykel Williams and Walter Nolen are long gone, and I can’t see Roseman making any big moves up to get in that range anyway. A minor trade up for Malaki Starks would be reasonable, but opts against losing his 3rd-rounder in a deal for a safety. He’d love to trade down, but is unable to find a partner, so he sticks and picks in the trenches.

They’d likely be choosing between Jackson, tackle Josh Conerly of Oregon, plus edge rushers Nic Scourton and Donovan Ezeiruakau in this spot. Just like my previous mock draft, the Eagles walk away with Jackson, who was a multi-year fixture on the interior for the Buckeyes but kicked outside to tackle for the final nine games of their championship season due to injury. His stock has risen as a result, and he lands here right at the end of Round 1. He’s your Day 1 starter next to Lane Johnson and the eventual right tackle replacement down the line. Howie preserves his picks for usage to jump up in the 2nd and 3rd rounds in a draft with plenty of Day 2 talent.