2025 NFL mock draft: Reloading in trenches in Eagles-only mock

The NFL Draft is in less than a month, which means mock draft season is really just starting to heat up.

The Eagles have eight picks in this year’s draft and are projected to have 12 in next year’s draft. So they have plenty of ammo to move all over the draft board and Howie Roseman is never shy about doing that.

But for now, let’s just give the Eagles one player at each of their draft slots. It should be no surprise but I think they’re going to load up in the trenches:

1-32: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

I know Nolen has been a popular choice for the Eagles in mock drafts but that’s because it makes sense. He’s a penetrating (and undersized) defensive tackle with the ability to beat 1-on-1s and get after quarterbacks. In a defense with Jalen Carter, that is a really valuable trait. And after losing Milton Williams to a massive free agent deal and with Carter’s contract extension likely coming next offseason, having a talented and young defensive tackle on a rookie deal would be a big help.

Nolen, 21, began his career at Texas A&M and played for the Aggies in 2022 and 2023 before finishing out his college career with Ole Miss in 2024. Last season, he was an All-American and had 6 1/2 sacks and 14 tackles for loss, which is solid production for an interior lineman. At 6-foot-4, 296 pounds, Nolen definitely isn’t a nose tackle but he’s strong and powerful and athletic enough to play inside. And he should offer some versatility to play multiple positions along the line. That versatility was also a big part of Williams’ resume in his four years in Philly. Nolen is strong at the point of attack should be solid as a run defender early in his career and has potential as a pass rusher, although he needs some refinement.

Is there a chance Nolen doesn’t make it to 32? Yeah, sure. It’s hard to figure out exactly where he’s going to go in this draft. Some folks think he’ll sneak into the top half of the first round and some don’t even have him in the first round. If the Eagles fall in love and they want to get into the 20s to do draft him, they have the ammo to do so. This is a loaded defensive tackle class and there are some who might go between 32 and 64 — guys like Darius Alexander, Derrick Harmon, T.J. Sanders — so a trade down to get one of them could fit. But if Nolen is there at 32, it feels like a solid pick at a position of need and a position the Eagles care about. And the player is fun to watch:

In Philly, Nolen would join a position group that already includes Carter, Moro Ojomo, Jordan Davis and Thomas Booker IV. After losing Williams in free agency, this is a pick to make sure the interior of the Eagles’ defensive line is still the motor of the defense.

2-64: Marcus Mbow, OL, Purdue

The first reported top 30 visits for the Eagles were offensive linemen. Mbow was one of them. At 6-4, 303 pounds, Mbow doesn’t have the type of frame you’d expect the Eagles to love at offensive tackle but he played both right tackle and right guard during his time at Purdue and was a starter at right tackle during his senior season in 2024.

If you’re not going to have a big frame, you better be able to move and better have good technique. Check and check.

Mbow went to the Senior Bowl this offseason and showed his ability to play multiple positions on the line. The Eagles really value that step in the pre-draft process for players to show off their versatility.

If the Eagles select Mbow, he’d come in and compete with Tyler Steen for the starting right guard job from Day 1. He’d also have the ability to backup multiple positions. And getting him in the building would give them a chance to assess his ability to perhaps one day take over for Lane Johnson at right tackle. If not, then they could simply have their future starting right guard.

3-96: Josaiah Stewart, Edge, Michigan

There’s a decent chance the Eagles will use their first-round pick on an edge rusher but even if they don’t, there’s a high probably they’ll still land one on Day 2 of the draft. They could use some help there to bolster a position with Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Bryce Huff and Azeez Ojulari after losing Josh Sweat in free agency.

Stewart, 21, began his college career at Coastal Carolina before transferring to Michigan for his final two college seasons. Stewart (6-1, 249) plays bigger than his dimensions would indicate and has good speed-to-power that should translate to the NFL. Teams got to see that at the Senior Bowl. The Eagles will also love his motor; Stewart was apparently nicknamed “Tasmanian Devil” during his time at Coastal and that checks out when you watch his highlights. He’s one of my favorite prospects in this class to watch.

Josaiah Stewart is a pass rushing savant.



He put up 9 sacks and 37 pressures in 2024 with an INCREDIBLE, best-in-class 27.3% pass rush win rate.



Concerns over size (6’0, 241lbs) and run defense translating to the NFL are prevalent, however he’ll be a dynamic day 2 pass rusher. pic.twitter.com/flGmu4qhHc — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) February 5, 2025

And remember that play Nolan Smith made in the Super Bowl, taking on a pulling Trey Smith? Yeah, Stewart doesn’t care that he’s undersized either.

This play tells me all I need to know about 6'1", 250lb @josaiah_stewart



There's guys three inches taller and 20lbs heavier that don't do this. pic.twitter.com/XqdAZw4nXn — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) March 8, 2025

The size concerns are going to be real for some teams but there’s a ton of upside with Stewart and he seems to be the type of player the Eagles would love to get in the building.

4-134: Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

It’s unclear exactly what’s going to happen with Dallas Goedert in 2025. The Eagles would clearly be a better team with him for this upcoming season but either way, it’s time to start thinking about the future at the position. It’s possible the Eagles could use one of their Day 2 picks on a tight end but if not there might be some options early in Day 3.

Helm, 22, had a big season in 2024 with 60 catches for 786 yards and 7 touchdowns for the Longhorns and quarterback Quinn Ewers. But he’s also 6-foot-5 and 241 pounds so he’s not just a a finesse pass-catching prospect. He needs more refinement as a blocker but has the frame to develop into a true dual-threat tight end. At the combine, Helm was honest about his blocking and said his technique suffered in 2024 when he was focusing on being faster and more explosive in his routes. But he said he’s proud of his blocking in earlier tape. Helm did have a formal meeting with the Eagles at the Combine.

5-161: Kobe King, LB, Penn State

King, 22, is the twin brother of Packers cornerback Kalen King, who also played at Penn State. Kobe King (6-1, 236) was a two-year starter at MIKE linebacker for the Nittany Lions and in 2024 had 97 tackles, 3 sacks and 9 TFLs.

King will need to prove himself as a cover linebacker in the NFL but he’s a thumper in the run game. One thing Eagles linebackers coach Bobby King hounds his guys on is block destruction and King is fun to watch get off blocks.

Working on a 2025 LB superlatives article and by far the easiest choice was Kobe King → Best Block Shedder. Most linebackers into today’s CFB don't have a reel half this long pic.twitter.com/Wm0je3xRhK — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) February 18, 2025

After re-signing Zack Baun before free agency, the Eagles will have their All-Pro linebacker for three more seasons. Nakobe Dean is recovering from a torn patellar tendon (and Oren Burks left in free agency) so Jeremiah Trotter Jr. might be the next man up. The pick of King shouldn’t change that. But King can bolster the Eagles’ depth and he can be a backup and a special teams contributor.

5-164: Willie Lampkin, iOL, North Carolina

I don’t know if this is too early for Lampkin and I don’t care either. Let me live a little. There’s no way everyone shouldn’t be rooting for Lampkin. He’s just 5-foot-10 and was 270 pounds at the Senior Bowl (up to 279 at pro day) but he was a two-year starter at North Carolina after he was a three-year starter at Coastal Carolina. And he’s really good!

Lampkin was snubbed by the Combine and it’s likely just because of his size. But he was invited to the Senior Bowl and impressed at both center and guard during his week in Mobile. C’mon, it’s gonna be impossible not to root for this guy.

Willie Lampkin has had himself a really good first two days of practice. pic.twitter.com/FV7OAqO9gu — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) January 29, 2025

I get that Lampkin’s size makes him a huge question mark at the NFL level and there’s a decent chance he’ll never make it in the league but his fight and competitiveness would fit in perfectly in Philly. And if the Eagles don’t think he can play offensive line, teach him to play a lead blocker or extra tight end position. Coach him up and use his skills in unique ways.

5-165: Caleb Ransaw, DB, Tulane

The Eagles might very well use one of their early picks on a safety but there’s a chance the board doesn’t fall that way and they’re left looking for one in a later round. At this point, might as well go with traits. And Ransom (5-11, 197) is a heck of an athlete. At the Combine, he ran a 4.33 in the 40, had a broad jump of 10-9 and a vert of 40 inches.

Tulane CB Caleb Ransaw (14) followed head Jon Sumrall from Troy this offseason. When I saw @TruMediaSports credited him with just a 1.8% missed tackle rate in 2023, I assumed it was a mistake, but the film supports it.



Aggressive, physical slot. pic.twitter.com/kxucFdtli0 — Josh Edwards (@EdwardsCBS) July 15, 2024

Ransaw played three seasons at Troy before finishing up his career at Tulane. He played the nickel position and spent most of his time in the box but occasionally ended up deeper in coverage. At the Senior Bowl, he got a chance to play safety and reportedly looked the part. The Eagles trust their Senior Bowl evaluations, especially when it comes to players showing off their versatility. He’ll be a bit of a project for Vic Fangio but could contribute early on special teams and would provide depth at nickel and safety.

5-168: Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Arkansas

In his two seasons at Arkansas, TeSlaa (6-4, 214) didn’t have incredible production but it was solid. In 2024, TeSlaa had 28 catches for 545 yards (19.5) with 3 touchdowns. He spent the majority of his time in the slot but also played some outside. Here’s his snap breakdown from the last two years, via PFF:

Slot: 437

Wide: 202

There’s definitely a ton of athleticism to work with when it comes to TeSlaa.

Isaac TeSlaa is a WR prospect in the 2025 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.96 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 16 out of 3408 WR from 1987 to 2025.



Splits projected, times unofficial.https://t.co/ZeBq0A5q6I pic.twitter.com/1DBcvzkTfV — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 1, 2025

The Eagles don’t have a huge need at receiver. They bring back A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, Johnny Wilson and Ainias Smith in 2025. But when you get into Day 3, you’re not drafting for need and adding another player to compete at the position is a possibility.