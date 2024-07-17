5 candidates to become Eagles training camp darling of 2024

The training camp darlings hold a special place in my heart.

You know the guys. Paul Turner, Hank Baskett, Henry Josey, Rasheed Bailey and more.

These are the guys who end up becoming fan favorites at training camp with a few spectacular plays. We’re not talking about star players here, we’re talking about guys who end up with a brief cult following.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Here are five candidates to be this year’s training camp darling:

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

The Eagles pulled off a trade for Okwuegbunam just before the start of the 2023 season so we haven’t yet seen him in practice. Chances are, he’s going to impress. While Albert O isn’t known for his blocking, he is a talented pass catcher.

Eagles new TE Albert Okwuegbunam 👀



pic.twitter.com/IZJgYcSh8S — Word On The Birds (@WordOnTheBirds) August 29, 2023

Just before final cuts last year, Okwuegbunam exploded in the Broncos’ preseason finale. He had 7 catches on 8 targets for 109 yards and a touchdown. We didn’t get to see much of that in the season. Okwuegbunam spent most of last season as the Eagles’ fourth tight end and he was targeted just once with the Birds.

But he’s back for another season after signing a new one-year contract. He will have to fight to make the roster but a few big plays this summer and he’ll have everyone pulling for him.

WR Ainias Smith

The Eagles’ fifth-round pick out of Texas A&M put out some fun tape with the Aggies last year. There are a bunch of highlights and there’s no question that Smith has some quick twitch in his play.

Sleeper in the draft…keep an eye on Ainias Smith pic.twitter.com/D3Ex0TmdrR — RAMEY (@HoodieRamey) March 1, 2024

In 2023, Smith caught 53 passes for 795 yards and 2 touchdowns with the Eagles. He also has a history of playing running back and that shows up once he gets the ball in his hands. There are times with YAC plays where he looks more like a running back. He also returned punts in college and should get a chance to showcase that skill in preseason games.

WR Johnny Wilson

We included both Eagles’ Day 3 receivers. Of the two, Wilson is probably a better bet to become a fan favorite early. He’s 6-foot-6 with an incredible 84 1/2-inch wingspan, which is perfect for high-pointing football and plucking them off the heads of defensive backs.

It’s something that just lends itself to big plays.

Eagles select WR Johnny Wilson out of Florida State. He’s a big boy: 6-6, 231 pounds. Crisp route-runner, great 4.5 speed for his size. pic.twitter.com/iPYOfiiCUe — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) April 27, 2024

During a spring practice, Wilson had a catch over 5-foot-10 Isaiah Rodgers, who had great coverage. But the ball was high and Wilson was able to use his reach and take it away on the left sideline. If he does that in training camp, the hype will grow.

RB Kendall Milton

It would be a bit unfair to list fourth-round pick Will Shipley here, although he has the potential to make some big plays. But keep an eye on the UDFA from Georgia. Milton is a big back, listed at 232 pounds and he might have the ability to use the truck stick in practice or in a preseason game.

Whoever ends up getting Kendall Milton later in this NFL Draft is getting an absolute STEAL!



Special talent that gives insane effort. Here’s a clip from his freshman season in ‘20 against the Vols. #DGD #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/jtChHjyzGp — Thumser (@JeffreyThumser) April 26, 2024

As a senior in 2023, Milton had 121 rushing attempts for 790 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging 6.5 yards per attempt. He’s not much of a threat to catch the ball out of the backfield but the Eagles have other guys who will do that. Milton is a little more unique.

CB Isaiah Rodgers

Eagles fans have been waiting a year to see Rodgers make plays in a Birds uniform. After serving a suspension in 2023, Rodgers was reinstated this offseason and wasn’t even a little bit rusty at OTAs and minicamp. He showed some real ball skills.

And those showed up during his time with the Colts too.

NFL has reinstated Isaiah Rodgers #FlyEaglesFly



pic.twitter.com/ff7I1ILDBy — All About The Birds (@AATBirds) April 23, 2024

It’s rare for a defensive player to become a camp darling but it helps that Eagles fans are already pretty excited to see what Rodgers brings. He’s competing for a starting spot but if he has a big preseason, he could end up being trade bait too.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube