5 takeaways from Jihaad Campbell's introductory Eagles press conference

Eagles first-round pick Jihaad Campbell arrived home in Philadelphia on Friday afternoon less than 24 hours after he was drafted.

Campbell, 21, was at the draft in Green Bay but flew back and made it to the NovaCare Complex, where he was greeted by linebackers coach Bobby King, assistant linebackers coach Ronnell Williams and edge rushers coach Jeremiah Washburn in a clip shared by the Eagles’ social media team.

A bit later, the Eagles’ first-round pick walked up on the stage in front of local reporters for the first time. Before sitting down behind the microphone, Campbell seemed impressed by the scene.

“I feel like a GM,” Campbell said.

Here are five takeaways from Campbell’s first press conference in Philly:

1. A football player

General manager Howie Roseman made it clear on Thursday night that the Eagles don’t view Campbell as just an off-ball linebacker. While the Eagles are listing Campbell as a linebacker, Roseman also touted Campbell’s ability to rush the passer.

Campbell played defensive end in high school and was recruited to Alabama as an edge player. He didn’t move to off-ball linebacker until Alabama needed him to and he became the best linebacker in this draft. But the Eagles seem to have a hybrid role in mind for him.

On Friday, Campbell was asked what he likes about playing each position.

“I like being a football player,” Campbell said. “I like being an absolute baller. A dude that can do everything, that can learn and grown and just maximize each and every opportunity I have to play this game.”

We’ll eventually find out which position room Campbell joins but it’s possible he really does a bit of each for the Eagles. Of course, it seems unlikely the Eagles would have been willing to trade up (they reportedly tried to get into the early 20s) for a guy they viewed simply as an off-ball linebacker. Campbell’s pass rushing upside is a big reason for the pick.

Back in high school, Campbell even played some running back and receiver.

“I thought I was going to be an offensive player until I started to get a little aggressive,” he said. “That’s when I said, ‘Alright, I gotta go to defense.’”

2. Following Zack Baun

The similarities between Campbell and Eagles’ All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun are pretty apparent. And when asked which players in the NFL he watches closely, Campbell mentioned Baun, Fred Warner and Micah Parsons.

After getting drafted by the Eagles, Campbell is now a teammate of Baun, who signed a three-year, $51 million contract extension last month after an All-Pro season.

Campbell pointed out Baun’s versatility, instincts and awareness — “It’s definitely special,” Campbell said.

The Baun signing last offseason was mostly an afterthought and then he ended up being the best off-ball linebacker in the NFL in 2024, helping lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory.

“That type of guy being on the No. 1 defense in the nation, which is the Philadelphia Eagles,” Campbell said, “I got a chance to definitely watch some film and watch some tape on him and just see how special he is.”

3. Making Pop-pop proud

Campbell gave a special shout-out to his grandfather on Friday night. His Pop-pop has had a huge influence on him.

“One of the biggest supporters in my life,” Campbell said. “He always makes sure that he texts me, ‘Love Pop-pop, love Mom-mom.’ Make sure that you just keep being a good person in life, just keep being a great football player.”

What did Pop-pop think when Campbell got drafted to the hometown team?

“I thought he was about to faint,” Campbell said. “He was definitely lit, though, man. I was super happy and excited that he got to watch that moment and that I got to cherish that moment with him.”

4. An important life change

Campbell is a local product who played his first three high school football seasons at Timber Creek High School in South Jersey. But Campbell transferred to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida ahead of his senior season.

On Thursday night, Campbell said it wasn’t a tough decision to go to IMG. He thinks it was an important step in his development.

“Just throughout my whole life really just accepting challenge and having my support system with me and understanding just different aspects of life and different life situations and really how to go through it is a big sequence of my life,” Campbell said on Friday. “I think that was the best thing that happened to me, just persevering and overcoming every adversity that came my way.”

5. Going to Green Bay

Campbell was one of 15 prospects to make the trip to Green Bay to be at the draft in person and he fell all the way to the penultimate pick of the first round. Just 2 of those 15 (Michigan CB Will Johnson and Alabama QB Jalen Milroe) fell completely out of the first round.

Campbell watched as 12 players in the green room got a call before him.

“I was just taking it one pick at a time, man,” Campbell said. “Just being patient. Worth the wait. Just extremely humbled by the situation. I’m excited, really excited to be an Eagle.”

It seems like the only reason Campbell fell to the end of the first round was because of medical concerns. He was much higher on the consensus board.

Despite his long wait, Campbell was happy to land in Philly. And he still enjoyed the experience.

“The experience was everything,” he said. “Just the things that God does. When you serve God in a certain way, you pray and you make sure that you’re in his guidance and that you’re receptive to his blessings. It’s major. It’s major, definitely.”