5 things you may not know about new Eagle Jahan Dotson

The Eagles made a deal with the Commanders on Thursday to acquire Jahan Dotson.

Let's get into five things to know on the team's newest wide receiver:

Nearly an Eagle on draft day

Dotson was selected with the 16th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. That pick used to belong to the Eagles until a few weeks before that draft, when they sent 16 and 19 to New Orleans and a sixth-round pick to the Saints. In return, the Eagles got the 18th overall pick, along with a 2023 first-rounder, a 2024 second-round pick, and a third-round and seventh-round pick in 2022.

The Eagles ultimately traded the 18th pick as part of the package that brought fellow wideout A.J. Brown to town from the Titans. The Saints traded up from 16 to 11 with the Commanders, and chose WR Chris Olave out of Ohio State.

A connection with an old friend

It may seem like ages ago, but way back in Dotson’s rookie season of 2022, his first four touchdown catches were courtesy of none other than former Eagle Carson Wentz. His first two TD catches came in his career debut, including the game-winning score with 1:46 left in the game, in a 28-22 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Carson Wentz to Jahan Dotson for the lead!



pic.twitter.com/tNDuB8snRt — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) September 11, 2022

Dotting the record books

Dotson played four season at Penn State — 2018 through 2021 — and just missed the Saquon Barkley era in Happy Valley. If they were teammates, that may have changed his career trajectory. Dotson’s name is all over the Nittany Lions’ record book.

He set the school’s single-game record for receiving yards in a 31-14 win over Maryland, catching 11 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns. He finished his senior season with 91 catches (second-most in school history) and 1,182 yards (also second).

Dotson finished his collegiate career with the second-most catches in Penn State history (183), tied for second in touchdowns (25), and fourth in receiving yards (2,757).

This was the exact moment I knew Jahan Dotson was a baller #TerryScout https://t.co/j7l9JhTThc pic.twitter.com/S0McpR13Wa — NBA Slime (@TerryFranconia) August 22, 2024

Eagle killer becomes Eagle

Perhaps the acquisition of Dotson falls under the “if you can’t beat ‘em, trade for ‘em” umbrella. Last season Dotson tore up the Eagles, although the Commanders lost both matchups. In Week 4, Dotson caught four balls for 27 yards and a score in a 34-31 Eagles victory, and four weeks later he pulled down 8/108 and a score in a 38-31 loss.

Saquon sold him on PSU

Initially, the Nazareth Area High School star was committed to UCLA, but then-head coach Jim Mora Jr. was fired just before the early signing period, and quickly replaced by Chip Kelly (remember him?).

That threw Doston’s decision on a school up in the air. He made a handful of visits to Happy Valley in the weeks that followed, and a conversation with his now-teammate helped to seal the deal.

“Saquon talked to me a couple of days before I made this decision and he said Penn State’s a great place,” Dotson said.

Now, he can thank him in person for that advice.

