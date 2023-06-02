‘A different type of love:' How Jordan Davis is taking care of the Georgia guys

Jordan Davis knows what it’s like to be far from home, in an unfamiliar environment, trying to find your way.

And then the walls start closing in.

He’s been there. He’s been through it. And now some of his best friends in the world are about to go through it.

“It’s hard,” Davis said Thursday. “It’s hard. I’m not going to sugarcoat it, it’s hard.”

And Davis is here to make it easier.

Davis was the first of five Georgia defensive players the Eagles have drafted the last two years and along with Nakobe Dean he sees a big part of his role this year as helping Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith and Kelee Ringo navigate their rookie year.

“Just knowing those guys, they came from not one but two national championships, which is the longest season in college football,” Davis said. “Luckily, I’m not too far removed (from it) and I understand what it takes.

“It’s going to be hard for them and that’s what we’re here for. You know, they’re in a hotel, that takes a toll on your body. That’s like being trapped and seeing the same four walls. So anytime I can go over there and get those boys out, get Kelee out, get all those guys out, just to show them around the city I’ve been in the past year and going out to explore more places, it means a lot and it builds that bond again.

“That’s what we were doing at Georgia and that’s what we’re going to do here and we’re going to continue to do and not even just for the Georgia guys but for the other guys too. I know what it takes. I know what it’s like to be a rookie. I know how it is when the walls are closing in. You just need to escape, so I offer my apartment, I offer a ride if they need to go somewhere, if they want to get something to eat. My line’s always open.”

This really is a unique situation.

The Eagles have drafted six defensive players in the first five rounds over the last two years and five of them – all but Sydney Brown - played together at Georgia on one of the best college defenses ever assembled.

The last defensive 1st-round pick the Eagles drafted who didn’t play at Georgia is Derek Barnett in 2017.

Davis said he told Carter and Smith – this year’s 1st-round picks – before the draft they’d be joining him soon in Philly.

“I told those boys, you know you’re going to be Eagles,” he said. “I told Nolan in early March, you know you’re going to be an Eagle, and I told Jalen that Wednesday (before the draft). … Low and behold. But just having those guys is exciting.

“That’s a piece of home, and that means a lot for guys like me and Nakobe, for somebody that’s been in the culture, who’s understand what it takes to win, understand what your brothers have gone through, just the chemistry you see between Jalen and DeVonta, guys that played with each other in college, it’s a different type of chemistry, it’s a different type of love.

“So having those guys here is definitely exciting. I feel like I’m back at school without school. I’m definitely excited to see those boys grow and become the men and the leaders they can be.”

Davis made it clear that a lot of what the rookies Carter, Smith and Ringo are about to face they’re going to figure out on their own. Davis can’t study for them, can’t prepare for them, can’t practice for them.

But he can help them understand what they’re about to face.

“I’m here trying to be a support for them,” Davis said. “I’m not here to talk them through their journey, I’m not here to hold their hand. Because at the end of the day we’re all going through this journey together but I’m here to show them that somebody understands, somebody is here for you, and just whatever I can do support that’s what I’m here to do.”