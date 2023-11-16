A look at how all the free agents the Eagles lost are doing with their new team

It was quite a dramatic start to free agency back in March.

Within the first few hours, the Eagles lost four starters from the NFL’s No. 2 defense – T.J. Edwards, Marcus Epps, Javon Hargrave and Kyzir White.

In the next few days, they also lost Pro Bowl running back Miles Sanders, starting guard Isaac Seumalo and NFL interception leader Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew and receiver Zach Pascal also bolted as free agency opened just a month after the Super Bowl.

How would the Eagles survive these losses?



Turns out they’ve survived just fine.

Howie Roseman did a remarkable job deciding which free agents to keep, which to replace, what outside free agents to sign and where to allocate his resources. And despite losing half their starting defense, a record-setting running back and a starting offensive lineman, the Eagles find themselves with the best record in the NFL halfway through the season.

They’re 8-1, undefeated at home, undefeated in the NFC and 27-3 in Jalen Hurts’ last 30 starts.

What about the guys they lost?



Let’s take a look at how they’re all doing with their new teams.

T.J. Edwards [signed with Bears, 3 years, $19.5 million]: Edwards has been typically unspectacular but solid with the Bears, although he’s gone from a Super Bowl contender to a 3-7 last-place team. Edwards has 112 tackles, two sacks, five tackles for loss and five quarterback hits. Pro Football Focus ranks him 11th out of 65 linebackers with an 80.2 grade, but Nick Morrow – who has emerged as Edwards’ replacement – is even higher at 84.9. The Eagles miss Edwards because of Nakobe Dean’s inability to take ownership of the middle linebacker spot and injuries, but they don’t miss him as much as you would have thought, thanks to Morrow.

Marcus Epps [signed with Raiders, 2 years, $12 million]: Epps has been largely ineffective with the Raiders, who are 5-5 but 2-0 since replacing head coach Josh McDaniels with Antonio Pierce. Epps has no sacks, no interceptions, one pass knockdown and three tackles for loss. PFF ranks him 64th out of 73 safeties who’ve played at least 300 snaps. The Eagles’ secondary has been struggling, but it’s not like they miss Epps. Reed Blankenship has continued his outstanding play, and the Eagles are hopeful Kevin Byard can solidify the other safety spot, although he’s off to an inauspicious start.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson [signed with Lions, 1 year, $6 million]: C.J.G.J. suffered a torn pectoral in a Week 2 loss to the Seahawks, underwent surgery and has been on Injured Reserve since. The Lions haven’t ruled out him possibly returning late in the season. Although Gardner-Johnson wasn’t the most consistent player while he was here, he was a big-time playmaker and that’s something the Eagles could use right now. Gardner-Johnson shared the NFL lead with six INTs last year. The Eagles have four this year in half a season.

Javon Hargrave [signed with 49ers, 4 years, $84 million]: The 49ers paid Hargrave a ton of money for a guy who’ll be 33 at the end of the contract. Hargrave has played very well - 4 ½ sacks, 10 QB hits, six tackles for loss – although he remains a liability against the run. He’s still one of the top pass-rushing interior linemen in the league, but Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter are almost a decade younger and dramatically cheaper and just as talented. Hargrave was very good here, but it’s hard to say the Eagles miss him and they sure don’t miss his contract.

Gardner Minshew [signed with Colts, 1 year, $3.5 million]: With promising rookie Anthony Richardson’s season over after four games with shoulder surgery, Minshew has been a serviceable backup, going 3-3 with eight TDs, six interceptions and a 83.8 passer rating (21st out of 27 QBs who’ve thrown 200 passes) for Shane Steichen’s 5-5 Colts. Do the Eagles miss him? Only if Jalen Hurts misses time and Marcus Mariota has to play.

Zach Pascal [signed with Cards, 2 years, $4.5 million]: Pascal caught 150 passes for 1,888 yards and 15 touchdowns in four years with the Colts before a disappointing 15-catch season here last year, and in nine games with Jonathan Gannon’s Cards he has just four catches for 19 yards. Obviously, they’ve had quarterback issues, but 19 yards on 129 offensive snaps is pretty bad no matter how you look at it. Good special teamer, good blocker, but doesn’t seem to be a contributor on offense at this stage of his career.

Miles Sanders [signed with Panthers, 4 years, $25 million]: Maybe the biggest disappointment among all NFL free agents this year. Sanders parlayed his outstanding 2022 season – 1,269 yards, 11 touchdowns, a 4.9 average – into a huge contract with Carolina. But his 3.2 rushing average is 45th out of 47 running backs with at least 50 carries and his playing time has dwindled (54 carries first four games, 17 carries last four games) along with his stats. Injuries have had something to do with that as well. Sanders is why Roseman will never spend big money on a veteran running back and why that makes a lot of sense.

Isaac Seumalo [signed with Steelers, 3 years, $24 million]: Seumalo has been solid for the Steelers, although PFF has him graded a bit below his last two years with the Eagles. That’s what happens when you’re no longer playing next to Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson. But it’s hard to say the Eagles miss him because Cam Jurgens played so well before his injury and should be back for Monday in Kansas City, and Tyler Steen showed promise as the eventual heir apparent at right guard in his first start. Plus, Seumalo is 30 and Howie Roseman has shown that only in special circumstances is he going to dole out big contracts to guys in their 30s. Solid player. But do the Eagles miss him? Nah.

Kyzir White [signed with Cards, 2 years, $10 million]: White has played OK for the 2-8 Cards. He has two sacks, and his nine tackles for loss are tied for 6th-most among linebackers this year. The Eagles kind of stumbled into Zach Cunningham and Nicholas Morrow - they signed Cunningham a couple weeks into training camp, and they re-signed Morrow in September after releasing him – but both have been an upgrade over White - and they’re both cheaper.