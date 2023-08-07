A year after snub, Hurts is #3 on NFL's Top 100 list

Jalen Hurts probably cares about this less than anybody else. But after being left entirely off last year’s list of top 100 NFL players, Hurts is No. 3 on this year’s list.

Hurts was revealed Monday evening as No. 3 on the NFL list, which is voted on by current NFL players during the offseason.

That equals the highest any Eagles player has ever been in the 12 years the NFL has compiled a top-100 list. The other No. 3 was a former teammate of his. More on that later.



Although No. 1 and 2 haven’t officially been announced yet, it doesn’t take a genius to figure out No. 1 is Pat Mahomes and No. 2 is Justin Jefferson.

Last year, 14 quarterbacks made the top 100: Tom Brady at No. 1, Aaron Rodgers No. 3, Mahomes No. 8, Josh Allen No. 13, Joe Burrow No. 21, Matt Stafford No. 27, Lamar Jackson No. 36, Justin Herbert No. 40, Dak Prescott No. 44, Kyler Murray No. 57, Russell Wilson No. 61, Derek Carr No. 65, Mac Jones No. 85 and Kirk Cousins No. 99.

After leading the Eagles to 14 regular-season wins and postseason wins over the Giants and 49ers and recording a historic Super Bowl performance, Hurts is now the No. 2-rated quarterback.

Other Eagles on this year’s top-100 are A.J. Brown No. 22, Jason Kelce No. 37, Lane Johnson No. 41, Haason Reddick No. 48, Darius Slay No. 65 and DeVonta Smith No. 100.

Last year, the only full-time Eagles on the list were Kelce No. 71 and Slay No. 77. Robert Quinn – a trade deadline acquisition from the Bears – was No. 48 on the list coming off his 18 ½-sack season. He had one sack last year and none with the Eagles, and his 17 ½-sack drop off set an NFL record.

This is the 13th season the NFL has polled players during the offseason for a top-100 list.

The highest previous ranking by an Eagle since the list's inception in 2011 was Carson Wentz's No. 3 in 2018 coming off his 2017 season. Wentz's only other appearance on the list was No. 96 going into 2019.

Other Eagles who’ve made the top-20 are Nnamdi Asomugha (No. 18) and Michael Vick (No. 20) going into 2011, LeSean McCoy (No. 18 in 2012), McCoy (No. 5 in 2014), DeMarco Murray (No. 4 in 2015) and Carson Wentz (No. 3 in 2018). Asomugha and Murray were listed based on performances with their previous teams before joining the Eagles as free agents.

Hurts, who turned 25 on Monday, completed 66.5 percent of his passes last year, threw for 3,701 yards with 22 TDs and six INTs and rushed for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns – 2nd-most in NFL history by a quarterback. In the postseason, he completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 579 yards with three passing TDs, no INTs, 143 rushing yards and five more TDs, by far the most ever by a QB in a single postseason.

Ten weeks after a brilliant Super Bowl – 304 passing yards, 71 percent accuracy, four total TDs, 70 rushing yards – Hurts signed what was then a record five-year contract extension worth $255 million.

His $51 million annual average has since been surpassed by Lamar Jackson ($52 million per year) and Justin Herbert ($52.5 million).