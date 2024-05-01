After latest extension, A.J. Brown explains his love for Philly

It wasn’t that long ago that A.J. Brown was yearning for just one big-time contract in his NFL career.

Now, he’s had two.

In the two years since the Eagles traded for Brown during the 2022 draft, they have given him a four-year, $100 million contract extension and this offseason re-upped already with a three-year, $96 million deal that made him the highest-paid receiver in NFL history.

“It's been a huge blessing,” Brown said on Tuesday. “I’ve just been saying that over and over. I'm just so grateful. I really don't have the words for it, honestly. Just God having this favor on my life since I was little. It's tough to understand at times. I ask myself why me? From like my state, from my home, my family, why God picked me? And sometimes I don't understand it sometimes. And this is another one.

“This is something that just kind of stumbled up on. But God gives us free will and of course I have been doing what I'm supposed to be doing, working hard, but I'm human too. I mess up. But I don't understand it, but I'm here now and I'm blessed and I'm going to continue to try to walk in my purpose.”

To put it very simply: Brown, 26, is happy.

And he’s happy here.

In his two years in Philadelphia, he’s been to the Pro Bowl twice and has had the two best receiving seasons in franchise history. He’s a key weapon on a playoff team. He’s catching passes from his best friend Jalen Hurts, who watched Tuesday’s press conference from the back of the auditorium. He’s playing aside a new close friend DeVonta Smith, who also got paid this offseason. And he’s doing it in a place that feels like it’s full of family.

Meanwhile, Brown’s actually family is growing and he has more than enough money to support his kids and his kids’ kids.

In a message released by the Eagles’ social media team on Tuesday, Brown intimated that he wants to play the rest of his career in Philadelphia. By the time his newest contract extension runs out, Brown will be 32 years old. So finishing his career in Philadelphia is very possible.

“I’m not saying that's the end,” Brown said. “I'm not ready for it to be over with, but that's the goal. That's the goal. I think my career took off when I got here. It went to another level. It feels right. My family is here. My girl’s starting school again here. Kids are here. I got teammates and their kids I want to grow up together.”

In his two years since the trade, Brown has experienced some of the highs and lows that come with being a professional athlete in Philadelphia. He’s seen the incredible energy at the Linc and he’s dealt with plenty of fabricated drama off the field.

Earlier this offseason, Brown even called into a show on 94WIP to set the record straight on several topics, although he now admits he probably just needs to let some folks just have their opinions without worrying about it.

Through all of it, though, Brown has remained committed to Philadelphia. So for all the half-baked ideas and cockamamy rumors about trading him, Brown doesn’t want to be anywhere else.

“This is home. This is home,” Brown said. “It's gonna be some good days, gonna be some bad days, but this is home. I’ve been loving it. This is the best town. It is, man. The support is just through the roof. Away games, home games, away games feel like home games. Even when I'm away from the game. I’m down there in Boca and I got people, Eagle fans, like, yelling my name. ‘Go Eagles!’ I'm at the park. And the support system is unmatched, man. I'm loving it.”

Before coming to Philadelphia, Brown was a good receiver. There’s a reason the Eagles gave up a first-round pick in the trade with Tennessee in the first place.

But since coming to the Eagles, Brown said his career has hit another level. Not only have the last two years been the best receiving seasons in franchise history, but they’ve also been the best two seasons of Brown’s career. And with him turning just 27 in June, we’re watching an all-time player in his prime.

What has been the difference for Brown in Philly?

“Support system. I think it’s family,” he said. “You care about somebody that you love and you're playing beside people that you love. You go to bat for them, you play a little harder, with that being Jalen, Smitty, other guys on the team. I think that's what it is, just pushing each other.”

The Eagles have an environment that has helped Brown thrive but he’s a bit of a self-starter too. He seemed excited on Tuesday when the final question lobbed his way was about areas he still wants to improve.

While he didn’t want to divulge the specifics, Brown said he keeps notes in his phone while watching tape or thinking about his game of things he wants to get better at.

Even after a couple seasons of incredible production, Brown thinks there’s still room for improvement. And he wants to gain any edge he can.

“I know guys is not working every single day,” he said. “I know they're not working twice a day and I'm trying to gain that edge. I think about it and I may be able to throw it off to some people. But I know when guys go on Friday night, they're going out. I'm going to go work out. Saturday night, they're going to party. I'm going to go work out. I'm trying to get that edge and I'm just trying to add that mentality. I'm trying to gain an inch every single day. Because I know not everybody is doing that. And so when the time comes, we'll see.”

