A.J. Brown keeps his word, surprises real-life superhero after Super Bowl win

A.J. Brown kept his promise.

Every little piece of it.

The Eagles were down in New Orleans preparing for the Super Bowl when Brown heard the news of 10-year-old Andre "Trey" Howard, who protected his sister from the plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia just a few days earlier.

Trey was struck with a piece of metal, requiring emergency brain surgery. When he woke up from the surgery, he needed to make sure that his sister was okay … and if he missed the Eagles in the Super Bowl.

"It's an incredible story. He's a hero," Brown said last week. "Shoutout to his parents, they raised a hero. When we get back, I'm gonna try to go see him.

"I hope he's feeling better. (The Super Bowl) means a lot to the city. Something of that magnitude happens and he's worried about the football game. So, for fans and supporters like him, we're trying to get it done for him."

Only a few days had to pass before Brown followed through on his promise.

Trey's mother shared an update on her Facebook:

Dear A.J. Brown,

Thank you. Thank you for being a man of your word. By great surprise on this day my son was beyond grateful to meet you. Caught us all by surprise. For someone ("Andre") my son who usually talk so much, you had him smiling from ear to ear and mute. I felt his heart pounding through his chest. The amount of love and support you gave being so patience and calling Saquon Barkley for him was beyond appreciated. Thank you for everything and bring that WIN home for "TRE" the world's greatest SUPERHERO. From my family to yours I so humbly want to say thank you and we love you and hope and want nothing but the best for yours!

Brown said on social media he was hoping to pay a visit to him with some extra hardware when they returned to Philly.

And the Lombardi was most certainly there.

Image credit: Lala Sayon Hamiel on Facebook

Super Bowl champion and a class act. Philadelphia is so lucky to have A.J. Brown.

