A.J. Brown: Promoting Kevin Patullo to OC was a ‘great hire'

The Eagles will have a new offensive coordinator in 2025 but it won’t be a completely new face. And that’s a good thing, according to A.J. Brown.

The star receiver was on NFL Network’s The Insiders and gave his stamp of approval to the Eagles’ decision to promote Kevin Patullo to offensive coordinator.

“I truly feel like it’s a great hire,” Brown said. “He already has been involved in everything. Him, Kellen and Nick basically called the plays already. It’s a great hire. He’s already familiar with us. We have a great relationship.

“And he knows what we need to work on because he’s been there and he’s been there for a while. And, like I said, he’s already been a part of all the situations and the conversations and everything. So I think it’s a great hire.”

The full A.J. Brown interview on the new OC, the changes to come, off-season plans and Febreze. pic.twitter.com/t2CNwjPMun — Judy Battista (@judybattista) February 21, 2025

Patullo, 43, has been the Eagles’ passing game coordinator for the last four seasons (and associate head coach for the last two) and has been Nick Sirianni’s right-hand man for his entire time in Philadelphia. Patullo will now be the Eagles’ fourth offensive coordinator under Sirianni in five years. Patullo replaces Kellen Moore, who is now the New Orleans’ Saints head coach.

Brown said he already has a strong relationship with Patullo, whom he calls “KP.”

In 2024, the Eagles had the No. 7 scoring offense and the No. 8 offense in total yards in the regular season. But they peaked at the right time and scored 95 points combined in the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl.

The Eagles are coming of a 40-22 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, so promoting Patullo will offer a sense of stability after a magical season. But Brown is already thinking ahead to 2025 and he knows simply trying to run it back won’t be good enough.

“For our fans, they need to understand that everything has to change,” Brown said. “I know we just won but it has to change. We have to get better and we have to do things different.”

