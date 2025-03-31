An opposing coach reveals his team will face Eagles in joint practices

For the third time in four years, the Eagles and Browns will hold joint practices during training camp.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski announced the Eagles-Browns session Monday morning at the NFL owners meetings in Palm Beach, Fla.

Although the preseason schedule isn’t out yet, Stefanski said the Browns would visit the NovaCare Complex the second week of preseason, which would be the week of Aug. 14-16.

“We'll go to Philly week two and practice twice vs. them,” he told reporters covering the Browns.

Nick Sirianni has held at least one joint practice session in each of his first four seasons as Eagles head coach and this will be five in a row. His first three years, they had sessions with two teams. The Eagles could participate in an additional joint practice this summer.

The Eagles and Browns practiced two days at the Browns’ complex in Berea, Ohio, in the summer of 2022 and two days at the NovaCare Complex in 2023.

Both teams will see numerous familiar faces when they practice together.

The Eagles and Browns traded quarterbacks earlier this month – Kenny Pickett to the Browns, Dorian Thompson-Robinson to the Eagles – and the Eagles this offseason also signed long snapper Charley Hughlett, who spent the last 10 years with the Browns, and tight end Harrison Bryant, who spent the last four years in Cleveland. Also on the Browns’ roster is DeAndre Carter, who was with the Eagles in 2018.

Additionally, Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz spent the 2016 through 2020 seasons with the Eagles and was on Doug Pederson’s Super Bowl-champion staff in 2017. Long-time Eagles running back and assistant coach Duce Staley is Browns running backs coach, former Eagles assistant coach Bill Musgrave spent 1998 on Ray Rhodes’ coaching staff and 2014 on Chip Kelly’s and one-time Eagles receivers coach Carson Walch was on Pederson’s staff in 2018 and 2019.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski grew up in Drexel Hill and played high school football at St. Joe’s Prep and college football at Penn.

Eagles safeties coach Joe Kasper is a Cleveland native who attended Baldwin-Wallace, where the Browns’ training facility is located and spent the 2013 and 2014 seasons in the Browns’ player personnel department.



History of Eagles joint practices