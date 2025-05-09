Former Eagles' 1st-round pick finds a new team in NFC

Former Eagles first-round pick Andre Dillard has found a new team.

The No. 22 overall pick from the 2019 draft on Friday signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

Dillard, 29, is now with his fourth team in four years but is — at least for now — sticking around in the NFL.

The Eagles drafted Dillard in the first round out of Washington back in 2019 with the hope that he would one day replace the legendary Jason Peters at left tackle but that never happened. Dillard entered his second NFL season as the Eagles’ projected left tackle but tore his biceps in August and missed the entire year.

In 2021, Dillard was in a training camp battle with Jordan Mailata for the Eagles’ left tackle position. Despite the fact that Dillard was a first-rounder and Mailata was a seventh-rounder, Mailata easily won the job and has been the Eagles’ starting left tackle ever since.

In the four years since winning that battle against Dillard, Mailata has started 59 games and has become one of the best tackles in the NFL. He was named a second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press in 2024.

Dillard played in 43 games with 9 starts during his three healthy seasons with the Eagles.

After finishing out his rookie contract with the Eagles in 2022 as a backup, Dillard signed a three-year, $29 million deal with the Titans to be their left tackle. But he struggled in Tennessee and was released after just one season. In 2024, Dillard spent the year with the Packers and played in 10 games.