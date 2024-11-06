Another award for Saquon Barkley after performance against Jaguars

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Eagles’ 28-23 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

This is Barkley’s third Player of the Week honor in just eight games with the Eagles.

To put that in perspective, Barkley won just three Player of the Week awards in six seasons with the New York Giants.

Against the Jaguars, Barkley had 199 scrimmage yards on Sunday — 159 rushing and 40 receiving — and scored two touchdowns. It was the third-most scrimmage yards Barkley has ever had in a game. He also pulled off one of the most ridiculous plays most of his teammates had ever seen.

Barkley is the only Eagles player to win a Player of the Week award this season. He also won it in Week 1 against the Saints and Week 7 against the Giants.

Here’s a list of Barkley’s career Player of the Week awards:

2024 Week 9

2024 Week 7

2024 Week 1

2022 Week 1

2019 Week 16

2018 Week 11

Barkley now has the most ever Offensive Player of the Week awards for a former Penn State player, surpassing quarterback Kerry Collins, who had five.

Through eight games this season, Barkley is already over 1,000 scrimmage yards. He’s just the third Eagles players since 1970 to do that, joining LeSean McCoy (2011, 2013) and Brian Westbrook (2007).

Barkley has 925 rushing yards on 157 carries (5.9 per attempt) and 146 receiving yards on 20 catches. He has eight total touchdowns in eight games. Barkley is second in odds to win the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award behind just Baltimore running back Derrick Henry.

