Eagles add a returner who may be Britain Covey's replacement

The Eagles made another low-budget free agency addition Friday, signing 26-year-old running back and returner Avery Williams.

Williams spent his first four years with the Falcons, where he was used almost exclusively as a returner. He averaged 10.9 yards on 58 punt returns and 22.4 yards on 54 kick returns.

His 10.9 career punt return average is 9th-highest among 24 punt returners with at least 50 returns since 2021 (Jalen Reagor is last on that list at 6.9).

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Williams signing seems to indicate two things:

1) The Eagles don't want Cooper DeJean to continue returning punts while also playing nickel corner. Obviously it didn’t bother him this year, but the last thing the Eagles need is for one of their top defensive players getting hurt on special teams. DeJean averaged 10.0 yards on 20 returns last year, 7th-highest in the NFL and highest ever by an Eagles rookie; and

2) Britain Covey, who is an unrestricted free agent, probably isn’t coming back. Covey’s 11.3 average from 2022 through 2024 is 4th-highest in the NFL over the last three years and 4th-highest in Eagles history (behind Ernie Steele, who played in the 1940s as well as Brian Mitchell and Darren Sproles).

Covey’s 14.4 average in 2023 was 2nd-highest in the NFL and 3rd-highest in Eagles history (behind Brian Westbrook in 2003 and DeSean Jackson in 2009.

Williams played cornerback at Boise State as a walk-on and had two career interceptions. The Falcons drafted him in the fifth round in 2021 as a corner, and he played 121 defensive snaps and 272 special teams snaps as a rookie. He was moved to running back before the 2022 season and averaged 5.0 yards on 22 carries in 2022 with 13 catches for 61 yards.

But he made his biggest impact as a punt returner and his NFL-best 16.2 average on 18 returns in 2022 is 14th-highest by a player averaging at least one return per game since 1975. He missed all of 2023 after suffering a torn ACL on a non-contact play during an open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in June.

He returned last year and averaged 9.3 yards on 20 punt returns but only played 10 offensive snaps and had no carries or receptions.

Williams, 26, is the seventh free agent the Eagles have signed, joining tight end Harrison Bryant, edge rusher Josh Uche, cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, running back A.J. Dillon, long snapper Charley Hughlett and edge Patrick Johnson. They’ve also added quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and guard Kenyon Green in trades.

They’ve lost Milton Williams, Josh Sweat, Isaiah Rodgers, Darius Slay and Oren Burks off the defense and Kenny Gainwell from the offense.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube