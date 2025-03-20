New Eagles edge rusher hoping to leave injury history in New York

During his NFL career, it’s hard to question Azeez Ojulari’s production on the football field.

It’s his ability to stay on the field that has been the issue.

The newest Eagles’ edge rusher has been in the NFL for four seasons and has played just 46 of 68 possible games because of injuries. But he’s hoping to leave his injury past in New York.

“In my past, I’ve had ups and downs with injuries and (I am) trying to put that behind me this year,” Ojulari said on Wednesday. “Continue to do everything I can to stay on the field and be 100% healthy ... I’m just trying to focus one day at a time and keep attacking that every single day just to prove myself and know I can be out there for all 17 games. Just do whatever I can to stay out there for the long run.”

The only reason Ojulari was available for the Eagles to sign to a one-year deal, that’s reportedly worth $4 million, is his extensive injury history. He’s another one of their buy-low signings this offseason but Ojulari has a ton of potential to be a major contributor to the Eagles’ edge rusher rotation.

While he has played just 46 career games, Ojulari has 22 sacks and 37 quarterback hits in those games.

The Giants took Ojulari out of Georgia in the second round of the 2021 draft and he was able to play in all 17 games as a rookie. But Ojulari was limited to just 7 games in 2022 with calf, ankle and quad injuries. He was limited to 11 games in 2023 with hamstring and ankle injuries. And he was limited to 11 games again in 2024 with a toe injury.

How did he get through some of those frustrating moments?

“I’m blessed for this opportunity to play in the National Football League and taking it one day at a time,” Ojulari said. “Thanking God because I can come back from these things and just keep pushing myself, never give up. Just keep trying to work hard each and every day and trying to take care of my body and keep pushing myself and improve and get back healthy whenever it happens.

“I just try to stay positive with these things. Because the future, you never know what it holds and you just gotta keep pushing.”

Ojulari is 24 and won’t turn 25 until June 16. He has already proven himself to be a good NFL player but the most important thing is about staying on the field.

When he’s healthy, Ojulari has been productive.

“I feel like I’m a versatile player,” he said. “I’m a physical guy, don’t shy away from no type of contact. I’m an attack-first type of mentality guy. I can set the edge, I can tackle, I can rush the passer, I can bend. I can do it all.”

With the Eagles, Ojulari will join a position group that lost Josh Sweat (free agency) and Brandon Graham (retirement) this offseason. He’ll join Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Bryce Huff and fellow free agent signing Josh Uche in the edge rusher room. Ojulari has a chance to play a significant role in 2025 if he can stay on the field.

Ojulari said he let his agent handle most of the free agency process but is happy he landed in Philadelphia. While he doesn’t know much about his role yet, he’s ready to help in whatever way he can.

Having spent four years in the division, Ojulari is already plenty familiar with the Eagles. In fact, five of his 22 career sacks have come against the Birds.

“I feel like it’s going to be a great fit, for sure,” Ojulari said. “Watching the Eagles play last year, how dominant they was and watching the Super Bowl, seeing how they got after the Chiefs. I feel like it will be great.”

The nice thing for Ojulari is that he’s not walking into a locker room of strangers. He already knows Saquon Barkley and fellow free agent signing Adoree’ Jackson from their time together with the Giants.

And then there are the other Georgia players. Ojulari is the seventh Georgia defensive player on the roster, joining his former teammates Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, Jalen Carter, Smith, Kelee Ringo and Lewis Cine.

While Ojulari said he’s closest to Smith — they shared a position room in college — he said he has a strong relationship with all of the Bulldogs on the Eagles roster.

“It’s amazing because having that chemistry and that brotherhood with those guys before and it’s just amazing to come here and just keep it going on,” Ojulari said. “This is amazing just to have those guys again.”

