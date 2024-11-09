Ben VanSumeren clears concussion protocol, will play vs. Cowboys

DALLAS — Eagles linebacker/fullback Ben VanSumeren has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and will play on Sunday against the Cowboys.

VanSumeren was initially listed as questionable on Friday afternoon but was upgraded on Saturday as the Eagles got set to travel to North Texas for an NFC East showdown.

With VanSumeren being upgraded, all 53 players on the active roster are available for Sunday’s game. That includes DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown and Dallas Goedert, who are all getting over injuries. Jalen Hurts will also be fine to play in this game; he was limited on Wednesday with a “rest” designation but Nick Sirianni later accidentally revealed that Hurts is dealing with a minor ankle injury.

The only normal starter the Eagles won’t have in this game is left tackle Jordan Mailata, who will have to miss at least one more game on Injured Reserve with a hamstring injury.

While VanSumeren has not played a single snap on defense this season, he has carved out a role as a fullback on the offensive side of the ball. He’s also a major special teams contributor. VanSumeren has played 12 offensive snaps this season and 153 on special teams.

The Eagles did not elevate any players from their practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

One more note from Saturday: Jaguars safety Andre Cisco was fined $11,817 for his low block on Eagles OT Fred Johnson in Week 9.

Johnson was limited in practice this week and was wearing a knee brace but is expected to play against the Cowboys.

