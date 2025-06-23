Biggest Eagles questions of 2025 by position: Offense

The Eagles will be back at the NovaCare Complex in about a month as they prepare to defend their Super Bowl championship.

After winning Super Bowl LIX, the Eagles lost some players in free agency but still boast an immensely talented roster and are the favorites to win Super Bowl LX despite a really tough schedule.

Of course, it’s really hard to win a Super Bowl and there are plenty of questions about this team as training camp looms. Here’s a question per position on offense. We’ll look at defense tomorrow.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Quarterback: How will Jalen Hurts handle another new OC/QBs coach?

Jalen Hurts is entering his sixth NFL season in 2025 and will have his sixth different play-caller in Kevin Patullo, who follows Doug Pederson, Nick Sirianni, Shane Steichen, Brian Johnson and Kellen Moore. While Hurts has previously been open about his yearning for more stability at that position, it just hasn’t been his reality. This year, Patullo was promoted to offensive coordinator after Moore took the head coaching job in New Orleans. Moore also took Doug Nussmeier with him and the Eagles hired Scot Loeffler to be their new quarterbacks coach.

Hurts has been the true constant in the Eagles’ offense and the offense has always been molded to him. Because Patullo has been with the Eagles the last four years as passing game coordinator, it seems unlikely we’ll see major changes coming on that side of the ball this year. But it’ll be important that Patullo and Hurts work well together.

“There’s some nuances that are different,” Hurts said this spring. “I know in the past, I gave a number on that matter. But things evolve and things change as time goes on. We’re just really bought into that. That’s an important thing. That’s something that I’ve learned as well, that you have to be able to evolve as time goes on.

“Given Coach Kevin Patullo and his new role now and him being the one in charge of offensive leadership, you get new pieces and new ideas that come from everyone.”

Running back: How will Saquon Barkley fare after heavy workload in 2024?

Saquon Barkley put together the best running back season in NFL history last season. And that’s not hyperbole. He ended up rushing for more yards in the regular season and playoffs than any back in NFL history. But that production came with a career-high 482 touches over those 20 games. Barkley’s previous career-high in touches came in 2022 when he had 377. So we’re talking about over 100 more touches last season than Barkley has ever had in a season in his NFL career.

The Eagles are going to do everything in their power to save Barkley’s legs — just like they did during the 2024 season — but it’s fair to wonder how all of those touches are going to affect Barkley going into the 2025 season. He was the centerpiece of the Eagles’ offense last season but teams are also going to sell out to try and stop him this season as the Eagles look to repeat. It’s unfair to expect Barkley to duplicate his incredible 2024 season but Barkley this spring said he feels like he’s just entering the prime of his career.

Barkley last season became just the ninth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season and none of the previous eight have ever been able to do it again. While rushing for 2K was never initially a goal for Barkley, he did admit that it would be pretty cool to do it again.

Receiver: Will Jahan Dotson be more involved?

The Eagles didn’t acquire Jahan Dotson from the Commanders until August last year and his first season with the Eagles’ wasn’t very productive. Despite playing 674 snaps in the regular season, Dotson had just 19 catches for 216 yards — both lows among the 67 NFL receivers who played 600+ snaps in 2024.

But Dotson was reliable in that he didn’t drop a single pass all season and he even made some plays in the playoffs. In the postseason, he had 3 catches for 53 yards and a touchdown. He nearly had another touchdown in the first quarter of the Super Bowl but it was overturned because he was down at the 1-yard line.

The good news going into this season is that Dotson and Hurts have had plenty of time to work together this spring and will have a full training camp together. Trust is an important element between and quarterback and receiver but especially with Hurts. We’ve seen that over his years as the Eagles’ starting quarterback.

Aside from the question about Dotson, it’s also worth wondering which receivers will make the roster. The top three — A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dotson — are locks. But after that, there are guys like Johnny Wilson, Ainias Smith, Avery Williams, Terrace Marshall, Danny Gray and more fighting for two or three spots.

Tight end: Can Dallas Goedert make most of contract year?

For most of the offseason, it looked like Dallas Goedert’s time with the Eagles was coming to a close. But Goedert was never traded and eventually reached an agreement with the Eagles on a pay cut to stay in Philly for the 2025 season. Goedert admitted that he just needed to feel comfortable with a number before agreeing to the restructured contract and was happy to remain in Philly. Goedert will now get paid $10 million in 2025 with the potential to earn another $1 million. It was a fair compromise between the two sides.

And now Goedert is entering a contract year at age 30 with a chance to earn a multi-year deal if he can prove he can stay healthy and remain productive. This feels a lot like the situation with Josh Sweat last year. Sweat took a pay cut and then played well and got a four-year, $76 million deal to join the Arizona Cardinals.

The thing about Goedert is that it’s not his production that has been in question. He has been a productive player in his NFL career and is coming off a postseason where he caught 17 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown. That’s the second-most receiving yards an Eagles player has ever had in a single postseason.

The problem with Goedert has been his health. While he hasn’t suffered season-ending injuries, he consistently misses time in the middle of the season. He hasn’t played a full season since his rookie year in 2018. Last year he played 10 games, he played 14 in 2023, 12 in 2022, 15 in 2021, 11 in 2020 and 15 in 2019. Goedert always returns for the playoffs but the Eagles still have to figure out how to get by without him for a few weeks during the middle of every season.

Interior OL: Is Tyler Steen the right guard this year?

At this time last year, most people assumed Tyler Steen would be the Eagles’ starting right guard after he got the reps at that position during spring practices. Cam Jurgens was moving from RG to C and someone had to replace him. Why not the 2023 third-round pick? But when Steen suffered a minor ankle injury early in training camp, the Eagles eagerly plugged Mekhi Becton into that role and he never left it. Becton was the full-time starter last year and parlayed that success into a two-year deal with the Chargers.

So now the Eagles have to figure out the right guard position yet again. And for the second year in a row it looks like this is Steen’s job to lose. The top competitors for this position are Matt Pryor and maybe Kenyon Green. During spring practices, Pryor was working as the second-team right guard, which makes it seem like he’s the top competitor for the gig.

No matter who wins the right guard spot, the Eagles should still have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. They return four of their five starters from last season and all four of those players — Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jurgens and Lane Johnson — are top players at their respective positions. The right guard spot is going to be the weak link but it’s about just not being a liability.

Offensive tackle: Who is the swing tackle?

The Eagles are in a very good position with their starting offensive tackles as they bring back Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson, who form one of the best pairs of tackles in the NFL.

But one of the more underrated departures this offseason was Fred Johnson’s leaving in free agency to join the Jacksonville Jaguars on a one-year deal. No, Johnson wasn’t a star but Big Fred played 481 snaps (42%) last season and started four games at left tackle and one game at right tackle. There was obviously a drop-off from the starters to Johnson but he was a valuable player for the Eagles in 2024 and now he’s gone.

So who might the swing tackle be in 2025? The top option is probably 10-year veteran Kendall Lamm, who signed a one-year deal with the Eagles in free agency. Lamm, 33, has played in 119 NFL games with 44 starts with the Texans, Browns, Titans and Dolphins. Even though Lamm’s season ended early with a back surgery in 2024, he was the second-team left tackle during spring practices. If Lamm isn’t able to win the job, the top competitors are Darian Kinnard and rookies Myles Hinton and Cameron Williams.