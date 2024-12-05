An all-time legend named Eagles nominee for prestigious Walter Payton Award

Brandon Graham, one of the most revered players in franchise history, is the Eagles’ nominee for this year’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, the NFL’s most prestigious community service award.

The Payton Award is given annually to an NFL player who best demonstrates excellence on the field and “a steadfast commitment to creating a positive impact beyond the game,” according to the NFL.

All 32 NFL teams have a nominee and the overall winner will be announced during NFL Honors on Feb. 6. Each nominee receives $55,000 from the NFL Foundation to donate to the charity of their choice and the overall winner receives $265,000.

Among the other nominees are guard Dion Dawkins of the Bills, who played college football at Temple; linebacker Alex Singleton of the Broncos, who spent his first three seasons with the Eagles; and Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker, who began his NFL career in 2022 with the Eagles.

The NFL’s national community service award was first established in 1970 and then renamed the Walter Payton Award in 1999.

Eagles who’ve won the award are Harold Carmichael in 1980, Troy Vincent in 2002 and Chris Long in 2018. Mount Holly’s Franco Harris won it in 1976 and former Eagle Cris Carter won it in 1999. B.G. was also the Eagles’ Walter Payton Award nominee in 2022.

Graham, the Eagles’ 1st-round pick in 2010, set franchise records this year by playing in his 15th season and 206th game. He’s third in Eagles history with 76 ½ sacks, trailing only Reggie White (124) and Trent Cole (85 ½).

B.G. recorded the historic strip sack of Tom Brady just before the two-minute warning in Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, made the Pro Bowl in 2020 and had a career-high 11 sacks in 2022.

His 2024 season and perhaps his career ended when he tore his triceps during the Eagles’ win over the Rams two weeks ago.

