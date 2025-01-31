Why Brandon Graham was so encouraged by his 1st practice back

Brandon Graham still isn’t 100 percent sure he’s going to be able to play in Super Bowl LIX but he was encouraged by his first practice back on Thursday.

Things are trending the right way.

“I do feel good,” Graham said. “Man, I ain’t gonna lie, I didn’t know what to expect, honestly.”

Graham, 36, suffered his torn triceps in Los Angeles on Nov. 24. Super Bowl Sunday will be just 11 weeks from the injury. This is typically a rehab that takes at least 4 months, so we’re talking about a pretty miraculous return.

But the Eagles wouldn’t have activated Graham’s practice window on Thursday if there wasn’t a legitimate chance he’d be able to play in New Orleans.

“Today, I was kind of shocked that I wasn’t really feeling nothing as I was striking in individual,” Graham said. “It’s just a day-to-day thing, but I feel like I’ll be ready.

On Thursday, Graham participated in individual drills and anticipates joining team drills on Friday when the Eagles practice as the NovaCare Complex. What was most encouraging, Graham said, was that when he did strike with his surgically repaired left elbow, he didn’t feel any pain.

Thursday was just the first step.

“We gonna ramp it up every day. Every day,” Graham said. “We gotta get ready. We got two weeks. Today was a great start. As long as I don’t have no setbacks, I don’t think it’s going to be no problem.”

For the first month after surgery, Graham said he really tried to take it easy. But over the last month, he has been rehabbing hard to get to this place. He said he began to think it was a possibility to return when he heard from trainers, massage therapists and some other folks who had been through the injury before.

Initially, the doctors told him it was unlikely he’d be able to return for the Super Bowl. But as time went on and Graham showed off his strength, that possibility became a realistic one.

On Thursday, Graham wore a brace on his left arm and said he felt like it helped. The brace ensures he has a limited range of motion to hopefully minimize the risk of re-injury.

“I don’t feel restricted at all,” Graham said. “It’s a good balance. Whatever I gotta do to get ready for this one game, I feel like I can do it.”

Graham said ultimately the decision of whether or not he plays will be a collaborative one between him and the doctors. He will be honest with them about how he feels and he doesn’t want to play unless he feels like he’s truly full-go. Graham noted that his teammates have put a lot into this and he doesn’t want to just be out there to be out there.

The good news is that this was an upper-body injury and Graham was able to stay in somewhat good shape. He actually said this is the easiest of his major rehabs. Although on Thursday, he did have to remind himself to save his energy and to stop trash talking for just a bit.

Before the injury, Graham had been playing very well. Through 11 games, Graham had 3 1/2 sacks, 20 tackles, 7 QB hits and 6 TFLs. This was scheduled to be his 15th and final season but it wasn’t ceremonial farewell tour. Vic Fangio trusted Graham and played him a ton. As of Thursday, Graham isn't sure if the Super Bowl will still be his last NFL game.

There’s obviously risk associated with playing. Graham could possibly re-tear his triceps. He knows about the risk.

“You know where I’m at. I’m 15 in,” Graham said. “I’m at this point, baby, all in. Today was just a great start. I don’t know what next week is going to feel like but today was a great start.”

The Eagles don’t have to make a decision today. They can wait until 4 p.m. on the day before Super Bowl Sunday to decide whether or not they activate Graham to the 53-man roster and let him play in Super Bowl LIX.

There’s a long way to go and plenty more boxes to check before they make that decision. But Thursday was a good start.

For weeks, Graham has worked toward this goal of being back for the Super Bowl.

“It gave me a boost,” Graham said. “It’s just something to strive for. It’s a goal to try to hit. For me, I was just hoping and praying that everything would be OK at the time if we did make it. Now we’re here in this moment. Even the trainers are like, ‘Hey, let’s go for it.’

“I know the risk but the reward would be so much sweeter. Go out there and be able to help the team and then if we go out there and get that ring, it would be all worth it.”

