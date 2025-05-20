Breaking down contract details for Eagles' UDFA class of 2025

After drafting 10 players in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Eagles signed nine undrafted players after Round 7 ended.

After a smaller six-man UDFA class in 2024, the Eagles had a more normal-sized class this year.

The Eagles have found some good undrafted players in recent years. Guys like Reed Blankenship, T.J. Edwards and Nate Herbig come to mind. But also Eli Ricks, Ben VanSumeren and more have been signed after the draft. Last year, the Eagles didn’t have a rookie UDFA on their 53-man roster but Andre’ Sam and Gabe Hall stuck around all year on the practice squad.

This year, the Eagles gave out $181,000 in signing bonuses and over $1.1 million in guaranteed money to the nine-man class, according to OverTheCap. That guarantee figure is actually down from the six-man class in 2024:

2025: $1,139,000 (9 players)

2024: $1,351,103 (6 players)

2023: $918,000 (9 players)

2022: $1,747,000 (12 players)

2021: $480,000 (7 players)

2020: $764,000 (13 players)

All of these UDFA contracts are standard three-year deals that come with base salaries of $840,000 in Year 1, $1.005 million in Year 2 and $1.12 million in Year 3. If any of these UDFAs plays out this initial contract, they’d become restricted free agents after the 2027 season.

While the Eagles signed UDFA receiver Giles Jackson after a rookie minicamp tryout, we’re not including him in this initial UDFA class because they didn’t have to entice him with bonus money or a guarantee number to come to Philly.

Typically, following the money helps when it comes to figuring out how much the Eagles like a particular UDFA but there are plenty of exceptions like when Blankenship got a small amount of guaranteed money or even last year where Hall and Sam weren’t at the top of their own class.

Here’s a look at the contract details of this nine-man UDFA class, via OverTheCap:

Maxen Hook, DB, Toledo

Total guarantee: $200,000

Signing bonus: $30,000

Montrell Johnson Jr., RB, Florida

Total guarantee: $200,000

Signing bonus: $25,000

Hollin Pierce, OL, Rutgers

Total guarantee: $180,000

Signing bonus: $30,000

B.J. Mayes, DB, Texas A&M

Total guarantee: $175,000

Signing bonus: $25,000

Brandon Johnson, DB, Oregon

Total guarantee: $170,000

Signing bonus: $20,000

Darius Cooper, WR, Tarleton State

Total guarantee: $90,000

Signing bonus: $15,000

ShunDerrick Powell, RB, Central Arkansas

Total guarantee: $76,500

Signing bonus: $13,500

Lance Dixon, LB, Toledo

Total guarantee: $35,000

Signing bonus: $17,500

Taylor Morin, WR, Wake Forest

Total guarantee: $12,500

Signing bonus: $5,000