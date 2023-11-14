Breaking down Eagles' snap counts in 1st half of the season

When the NFL added a 17th game, they took away our opportunity to find the exact midpoint of the season and that’s frustrating.

But the Eagles (8-1) are about halfway through their season as they prepare to come off their Week 10 bye. Before we really start getting ready to dive into the Chiefs and the second half of the season, let’s take a look back at the Eagles’ playtime breakdown from the first nine game of the season.

On offense, the Eagles have played 640 total snaps for an average of 71.1 per game. That’s a slightly higher average than their 69.4 from the 2022 season.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

On defense, the Eagles have played 580 snaps for an average of 64.4 snaps per game. That’s slightly lower than their average of 65.1 from last year.

Let’s break it down by position:

Quarterback

Jalen Hurts: 640 snaps (100%)

Marcus Mariota: 0

Tanner McKee: 0

Despite dealing with a knee injury in recent weeks, Hurts hasn’t missed a single offensive snap. The Eagles also haven’t been winning blowouts so there hasn’t been an opportunity to get Mariota out there.

Running back

D’Andre Swift: 387 snaps (60%)

Kenny Gainwell: 229 snaps (36%)

Boston Scott: 24 snaps (4%)

Rashaad Penny: 11 snaps (2%)

It was months ago at this point, but remember what happened in Week 1? In that game, Gainwell out-snapped Swift 41-19 but suffered a rib injury that kept him out in Week 2. That’s when Swift went off for 175 yards and a touchdown against the Vikings and earned the No. 1 running back job. Swift has out-snapped Gainwell in every game since then. In Week 3 it was 43-37 but that gap has increased. Since Week 3, Swift has out-snapped Gainwell by an average of 44.3-26.9 per game.

Receiver

DeVonta Smith: 622 snaps (97%)

A.J. Brown: 594 snaps (93%)

Olamide Zaccheaus: 310 snaps (48%)

Quez Watkins: 115 snaps (18%)

Julio Jones: 50 snaps (8%)

Britain Covey: 19 snaps (3%)

While Brown hasn’t played quite as many snaps as Smith, he’s off to a tremendous start with 67 catches for 1,005 yards and 6 touchdowns. Smith has been good too with 42/533/4. But after that, the Eagles haven’t been getting a ton of production from their third wideout. To begin the season, that job clearly belonged to Watkins, who out-snapped Zaccheaus 52-7 in the opener. But Watkins has been dealing with injuries and has missed the last four games on Injured Reserve. With the addition of Jones and with Watkins eligible to return from IR, it’ll be interesting to see which way the Eagles go at WR3 down the stretch.

Tight end

Dallas Goedert: 572 snaps (89%)

Jack Stoll: 205 snaps (32%)

Grant Calcaterra: 53 snaps (8%)

Albert Okwuegbunam: 6 snaps (1%)

Even though he hasn’t been as productive as many expected, Goedert is still a huge part of the Eagles’ offense and rarely leaves the field. But now he’s on the shelf for a while with a fractured forearm, which means we’re going to see a lot more of Stoll. Stoll’s highest usage game was in Week 3 against Tampa Bay, when he played 41 snaps. The Eagles really utilized 12 personnel (two tight ends) as a weapon in that game. They were in 12 personnel for 31 percent of their snaps in Week 3 but have used it just 19% in the last six games.

Offensive line

Jason Kelce: 640 snaps (100%)

Jordan Mailata: 640 snaps (100%)

Landon Dickerson: 615 snaps (96%)

Lane Johnson: 579 snaps (90%)

Sua Opeta: 346 snaps (54%)

Cam Jurgens: 251 snaps (39%)

Tyler Steen: 68 snaps (11%)

Jack Driscoll: 64 snaps (10%)

Four of the Eagles’ five starters on the offensive line have started every game this season, although Johnson had to leave the loss to the Jets after just nine snaps and it was a huge deal because Jack Driscoll struggled. Jurgens has missed the last five games. For the first four of his absence, the Eagles started the veteran Opeta but against the Cowboys before the bye, they started the rookie Steen.

Defensive tackle

Fletcher Cox: 383 snaps (66%)

Milton Williams: 276 snaps (48%)

Jalen Carter: 251 snaps (40%)

Jordan Davis: 232 snaps (40%)

Kentavius Street: 87 snaps (15%)

Marlon Tuipulotu: 52 snaps (9%)

Moro Ojomo: 9 snaps (2%)

Earlier this season, Cox missed actually missed a game after getting an epidural in his back. In games played this season, Cox has been on the field for 73.1% of the Eagles’ defensive snaps. That’s significantly higher than his 65% from a year ago, which makes his usage worth watching. In 2022, the Eagles had Javon Hargrave play 64% of their snaps and they don’t have that this year. Carter and Davis have dealt with injuries recently, which have brought their snaps down. The Eagles traded Street at the deadline so we’ll see if that means more snaps for Tuipulotu and Ojomo. It was interesting that Ojomo was inactive in Week 9. It was the first game all season the Eagles had five defensive tackles active instead of six.

Edge rusher

Josh Sweat: 434 snaps (75%)

Haason Reddick: 421 snaps (73%)

Brandon Graham: 164 snaps (28%)

Derek Barnett: 99 snaps (17%)

Nolan Smith: 56 snaps (10%)

The Eagles have one of the best duos of edge rushers in the NFL with Sweat and Reddick, who have both been playing at Pro Bowl levels. Reddick led the Eagles’ edge rushers in snaps in 2022 with 74% so he’s right back at that level. But Sweat’s snaps are up. Graham’s snaps are way down. After playing 43% of the Eagles’ defensive snaps last year, Graham’s new role is even smaller at 28%. The interesting thing here is that Smith hasn’t seen the field very much. But in Week 9, Barnett was inactive, so maybe that means Smith’s role will increase in the second half of the season. There was a lot of excitement about the rookie first-round pick in training camp.

Linebacker

Zach Cunningham: 497 snaps (86%)

Nicholas Morrow: 371 snaps (64%)

Nakobe Dean: 182 snaps (31%)

Christian Elliss: 56 snaps (10%)

Thanks to injuries, Dean hasn’t played very much. He got injured in the season opener and went to IR and he got hurt again against Dallas before the bye and is expected to head to IR again. So that hasn’t gone to plan. But Cunningham barely leaves the field and Morrow has done a nice job filling in. Remember, Cunningham didn’t sign until August and Morrow didn’t even make the initial 53-man roster. So the Eagles are getting about all they can expect out of these guys.

Secondary

Darius Slay: 513 snaps (88%)

James Bradberry: 511 snaps (88%)

Reed Blankenship: 448 snaps (77%)

Terrell Edmunds: 296 snaps (51%)

Josh Jobe: 215 snaps (37%)

Justin Evans: 197 snaps (34%)

Kevin Byard: 147 snaps (25%)

Sydney Brown: 127 snaps (22%)

Eli Ricks: 112 snaps (19%)

Avonte Maddox: 84 snaps (14%)

Mario Goodrich: 70 snaps (12%)

Bradley Roby: 55 snaps (9%)

Mekhi Garner: 27 snaps (5%)

Josiah Scott: 17 snaps (3%)

Kelee Ringo: 1 snap (1%)

Yeah, that’s a long list of 15 defensive backs who have seen the field on defense. That’s an incredibly high number thanks to a bunch of injuries. The good news is that only one of those injuries — to Avonte Maddox — is likely a season-ender. Maddox tore his pec in Week 2. But without Maddox, the Eagles have cycled a ton of nickel cornerbacks through: Goodrich, Ricks, Scott, Brown, Roby. It’s been a source of consternation all season. At least the safety situation might finally calm down. Even if Evans returns from IR, the Eagles will go forward with Byard and Blankenship as their starters.

Top 10 on special teams

Christian Elliss: 174 snaps (77%)

Kelee Ringo: 163 snaps (72%)

Josh Jobe: 136 snaps (60%)

Patrick Johnson: 130 snaps (58%)

Nolan Smith: 117 snaps (52%)

Jack Stoll: 106 snaps (47%)

Jake Elliott: 98 snaps (44%)

Eli Ricks: 98 snaps (44%)

Sydney Brown: 88 snaps (39%)

Terrell Edmunds: 86 snaps (38%)

The Eagles’ special teams have been among the best in the league this year, which is impressive after that was the weak part of the team in recent seasons. Four of their top 10 snap-getters on special teams are rookies, led by Ringo. While Ringo hasn’t really touched the field on defense, his role is on teams.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube