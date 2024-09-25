Brian Baldinger on Jalen Carter's potential, Jalen Hurts' interceptions and the NFC East

Brian Baldinger joins John Clark on the latest episode of the Takeoff podcast to discuss the Eagles' win over the Saints, Jalen Carter's potential dominance, Jalen Hurts' interceptions, and the race for the NFC East.

0:16 - Brian Baldinger on the Eagles' win over the Saints

1:26 - Who Jalen Carter reminds Baldy of

2:33 - How Carter can become truly dominant

4:08 - Jordan Davis working to stay on the field

6:01 - Is Bryce Huff a bust?

7:53 - Zack Baun's versatility

9:21 - Saquon Barkley is just getting started

12:38 - Jeff Stoutland always has his guys ready to go

14:14 - Cam Jurgens has been fantastic

15:24 - Can Jalen Hurts balance aggressiveness with limiting interceptions?

20:08 - Nick Sirianni's questionable fourth down play calling

22:37 - Can Sirianni lead this team to a Super Bowl again?

24:07 - NFL teams using September to get into playing shape

25:45 - The Cowboys could be in trouble

27:15 - Washington will compete for the NFC East

29:00 - Baldy's breakdowns

