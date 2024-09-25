Trending
Takeoff with John Clark

Brian Baldinger on Jalen Carter's potential, Jalen Hurts' interceptions and the NFC East

Baldinger joined the Takeoff with John Clark podcast to discuss the Eagles and the NFC East race.

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Brian Baldinger joins John Clark on the latest episode of the Takeoff podcast to discuss the Eagles' win over the Saints, Jalen Carter's potential dominance, Jalen Hurts' interceptions, and the race for the NFC East.

0:16 - Brian Baldinger on the Eagles' win over the Saints
1:26 - Who Jalen Carter reminds Baldy of
2:33 - How Carter can become truly dominant
4:08 - Jordan Davis working to stay on the field
6:01 - Is Bryce Huff a bust?
7:53 - Zack Baun's versatility
9:21 - Saquon Barkley is just getting started
12:38 - Jeff Stoutland always has his guys ready to go
14:14 - Cam Jurgens has been fantastic
15:24 - Can Jalen Hurts balance aggressiveness with limiting interceptions?
20:08 - Nick Sirianni's questionable fourth down play calling
22:37 - Can Sirianni lead this team to a Super Bowl again?
24:07 - NFL teams using September to get into playing shape
25:45 - The Cowboys could be in trouble
27:15 - Washington will compete for the NFC East
29:00 - Baldy's breakdowns

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts: 
Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | SpotifyStitcherArt19 | RSSWatch on YouTube

This article tagged under:

Takeoff with John ClarkPhiladelphia Eagles
Share
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us