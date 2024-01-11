Brian Johnson emerges as a candidate for a second head coach opening

Eagles offensive coordinator and play caller Brian Johnson has emerged as a head coaching candidate with a second team, according to a report Thursday.

Johnson, who was reported by ESPN on Wednesday to be a candidate for the Panthers’ head coaching opening, is also expected to be a candidate for the Titans’ head coaching job, according to a tweet from Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report.

Schultz reported that the Titans are expected to request permission to interview the 36-year-old Johnson.

Johnson can’t interview for head coaching jobs until Jan. 17, and that round of interviews must be held virtually. That’s true whether or not the Eagles win or lose in Tampa Monday night.

“All of my focus is about this week,” Johnson said Wednesday. “We’ve got a great opportunity with a special group of people to go out there and put on a great performance against Tampa Bay. And that’s where our focus and energy is at the moment.

“All my focus is about this playoff game and putting everybody in position to go out there and put out a great performance on Monday night.”

Johnson, the Eagles’ quarterbacks coach in 2021 and 2022, replaced Steichen this year as offensive coordinator and play caller. Although the Eagles ranked 8th in offense, 7th in scoring, 4th in first downs, 3rd in 3rd-down conversions and 9th in red zone, the offense wasn’t as productive, explosive or consistent as last year and Jalen Hurts didn't play quite up to his Pro Bowl level of 2022.

The Titans fired head coach Mike Vrabel Wednesday in something of a surprise move. Vrabel had a 54-45 record with Tennessee, including playoff appearances in 2019, 2020 and 2021. The Titans lost to the Chiefs in the 2019 AFC Championship Game.

The Panthers fired Reich 11 games into his first season in Carolina with the Panthers 1-10. Interim coach Chris Tabor went 1-5.

Other NFL head coaching openings are with the Commanders, Seahawks, Falcons, Chargers and Raiders.

Four of the Eagles’ last six offensive coordinators have gone to become head coaches – Brad Childress, Pat Shurmur, Frank Reich and Shane Steichen.

Childress was hired by the Vikings after the 2005 season, Reich by the Colts after 2017 and Steichen by the Colts after last year. Shurmur was Chip Kelly’s offensive coordinator from 2013 through 2015 and became Giants head coach in 2018 after two seasons as an assistant with the Vikings.

