Brian Johnson insulating himself from praise and criticism alike

Brian Johnson on Tuesday at his weekly press conference received back-to-back questions that really illustrate the life of an NFL coordinator.

The first question was about all the criticism he’s been getting this season when things haven't gone well on offense. The very next question was about the head coaching buzz he’s already receiving for the next hiring cycle.

In both cases, the Eagles’ offensive coordinator is working to insulate himself.

“It's something, I think, for me, personally, I've always been able to do that, even going back to my time as a player,” Johnson explained. “When you play this game and when you coach this game, criticism is a part of the deal. It's not going anywhere. For me, I never take it personally. I always want us to perform at an elite level on a consistent basis week in and week out. I think that's a part of it.

“But being criticized does not affect me in one way or the other. I think for me the biggest part is do the people that are in this building have the confidence and trust that we can go out there and execute and play to our best each and every week and try to go out there and win football games.”

As far as the criticism — although plenty of it goes overboard — some of it is warranted. Johnson is in his first season as an NFL play-caller and things don’t always going smoothly on offense. And he’s following Shane Steichen, who was good enough in the role that he was hired away as a head coach this offseason.

There are plenty of individual play calls that are worth questioning. And the Eagles are No. 9 in yards per game this season after finishing the 2022 season as No. 3 in the NFL.

“For me, I don't really pay attention to all the outside stuff,” Johnson said. “But that's just the nature of the job. Very simple, call the plays that work. When they don't work, that's ultimately my responsibility, right? And I accept that with open arms. And for me, I'm never going to waver. I’ll always remain confident and steady with our approach.”

But on the flip side, the Eagles are still a really good offense and they’re basically scoring the same points per game in 2023 as they were in 2022.

Here’s a look at their offensive performance year-over-year:

Points per game:

2022: 28.2 (3rd)

2023: 28.1 (3rd)

Yards per game:

2022: 389.1 (3rd)

2023: 364.3 (9th)

This offense has had some shakier moments this season and it hasn’t always looked as easy as it did last year, but this is still a very good offense. And Jalen Hurts is the favorite to win the league’s MVP award.

It’s not hard to understand why Johnson might get some head coaching buzz regardless of whether or not he’s ready for that jump.

Johnson is still just 36 and has worked extremely close with Hurts, who has gone from a bottom-third-of-the-league quarterback to an MVP frontrunner in just a few years.

The way Johnson deals with his name coming up in head coaching speculation isn’t all that different from how he deals with the criticism.

“I think the biggest thing is you control what you can control,” Johnson said. “And ultimately what I can control is how we get ready to play each and every week and going through our process and making sure that we're putting the guys in the best position to be successful, and we're giving our team a chance to go out there and win every single week.

“So, there is always outside noise and stuff outside of the building that is far beyond your control. And for me, it would just be a complete waste of energy to even worry about it; we've got enough going on here where my focus and attention is way more pressing.”

