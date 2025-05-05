Former Eagles return man Britain Covey finds a new spot with NFC team

Former Eagles punt returner Britain Covey has signed a one-year deal with the Los Angels Rams.

Covey, 28, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted rookie out of Utah in 2022 and played in 38 games for the Birds over the last three seasons, primarily as a punt returner. He did get some time on offense too.

This weekend, Covey posted a goodbye message to Philadelphia on Instagram.

During his three seasons with the Eagles, Covey returned 68 punts for 771 yards (11.3) and had his best season in 2023, when he averaged 14.4, leading all players with 25+ returns. Covey also played a bit as a receiver on offense with 11 catches on 14 targets for 76 yards in 2023 and 2024.

Covey began the season as the Eagles’ primary punt returner in 2024 but was limited to just five games because of a lingering neck/shoulder injury. The Eagles activated Covey’s practice window for a potential return from IR in December but he was never activated to the 53-man roster and didn’t play in the playoffs.

Rookie Cooper DeJean performed well as the Eagles’ primary punt returner after Covey got hurt in 2024 but defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has said he’d prefer his star nickel corner not return punts as well.

Going forward, the likely player to replace Covey will be Avery Williams, who signed a one-year deal with the Eagles in March. Williams, 26, is listed as a “return specialist” by the Eagles. He returned both kicks and punts in his years with the Falcons. His career punt return average is 10.9 yards and his career kick return average is 22.4.